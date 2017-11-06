This is a nice development.
The fervor around the Google Pixel 2 XL's display has died down somewhat following Google's detailed explanation of how it plans to handle the screen going forward, and now we're seeing software hitting the phone that reflects Google's intentions. With the latest update, nominally carrying the November security patch, Google has made multiple changes to improve the Pixel 2 XL's display.
First, it has implemented a change to the color profiles. Now rather than simply toggling on "vivid colors" in the display settings, you have three options: "boosted," "natural" or "saturated." It looks to us like the "boosted" option is more akin to the old "vivid colors" option of before, which didn't seem to make a huge difference in the look of the display, while "natural" is self-explanatory and "saturated" makes the biggest difference to our eyes.
Even with "saturated" set, don't expect the Pixel 2 XL's display to all of a sudden come alive and look like a Galaxy Note 8 with "adaptive display" turned on. You'll get a bit more color than the other two settings and an all-around punchier range, but it's clear that Google's intentions are to keep the Pixel 2 XL looking accurate rather than eye-pleasing and unnatural.
The latest update is also making changes to other display aspects, focused on limiting the amount of burn-in the Pixel 2 XL's display suffers from. These changes include a small reduction in the maximum screen brightness, as well as a navigation bar that now fades out after periods of inactivity. Both of these changes were previously included in the Android 8.1 Developer Preview, but it's great to see Google already implementing them in stable builds. The hope is that together these changes will reduce the strain on the screen and keep it from deteriorating faster than usual.
In an explanation on the Pixel User Community, Google says that further enhancements for the Pixel 2 XL's display will come alongside the December security patch as well. The updates, while of course focused on fixing complaints around the Pixel 2 XL, is also available on the standard Pixel 2. Also included is a supposed fix for the Pixel 2's "clicking" issue in the earpiece.
How are you finding your Pixel 2 XL's display after the latest update? Let us know in the comments!
Great ! Great job, Google.
Why not just have Saturation and Contrast sliders within the Display settings?
The Pixel 2 also has the new settings!
Unlocked pixel 2 no update here yet. Is it something that wouldn't show up unless your connected to WiFi by chance?
Rolls out in stages, unfortunately. Won't be available to everyone right away, but should be soon.
Manually check
Someone in an Android Police forum said to plug your phone and you'll get the update.
Funny thing is that I checked for the update about 5 minutes before I read that post so I plugged my Pixel XL and... There was the update ready for me to download it 🤷🏽♂️
Everywhere I'm reading says the 2 XL's update isn't available yet, so what's the source of this report?
Our Pixel 2 XL that has the update is a great source!
Thanks. Wasn't clear from the wording of the article that you had the update in hand. Odd that the OTA isn't available yet, and it's definitely not pulling on my phone.
The OTA unfortunately doesn't hit everyone at once. Google technically takes a whole week to roll it out to everyone.
I'm aware, but Google also announced a couple of months ago that the Update button will now work for us regardless of rollout schedules. But I was more referring to the OTA not being on their site.
Is your Pixel running the 8.1 beta?
No. I'm aware those don't receive security updates.
https://www.reddit.com/r/GooglePixel/comments/7b9299/nov_6th_update_adds...
It came out a bit later than the others, try checking for updates within settings.
Great idea! Must be why I tried that first before commenting once nothing happened.
¯_(ツ)_/¯
Are you always this pleasant?
It seemed like a painfully obviously suggestion is all. This is a community of well-informed users, mostly. It's the first thing any of us would check before assuming it's not available.
You must be a hit at parties
I just downloaded it and installed it on my Verizon 2 XL.
My wifes Verizon pixel 2 has the update. But my unlocked pixel 2 does not yet. I will check when I get on wifi next time
Waoooooo! Amazing! it looks awesome!!! The ability to select the color is great. One of the reasons I love Android!!
the way google handle this just confirm the Pixel 2 XL is a good choice... speedy update... still don't have mine, not shipping in Canada ...
Where'd you get that dark theme tho?
Use a dark wallpaper and the system will automatically switch to a dark theme on the settings drop-down and the app drawer.
This is Substratum's rootless theme.
Pixel 1 also needs this burn-in prevention.
And if you are beta channel don't expect a update.
Yes I hate that!!. I feel like on beta when they do these updates they always neglect people on beta
Not sure I'm excited about lowering the brightness . . We can already adjust the brightness of we want, why not just leave it up to the user?
I'm having Bluetooth issues on my 2XL. And I have no issues with my screen I love natural colors!
Good stuff Google! Looking forward to seeing the December enhancements!
A nice resolution. Hope this clears up all the issues
Just finished the update and switched on Saturated mode.. Wow! I had gotten used to the srgb profile, but I won't be taking it off Saturated mode now. I know the colors are less accurate, but the default mode seemed like you were looking thru a filter. Now the screen is untamed and awesome! Really love this Saturated mode
"It's great to see Google already implementing them in stable builds.": nothing is great here, Google is selling crap for a lot of money and is apparently paying reviewers to support that strategy. What they should do is recalling all their Pixel 2's and refund instead of pretending that their software can fix broken things.
Recall what? They sold you a product for a price. People agreed to pay that price. No false claims were made and nothing is exploding. You know that they don't just recall products that you personally don't like right?
The heck are you talking about? Nothing was broken or crappy about the Pixel 2 or 2 XL's screens, they were simply limited to a certain set of colors to make it look more natural. Google listened to feedback and almost immediately added options based on that feedback. If anything this shows that Google is committed to keeping their customers happy by taking in their feedback into account and improve their experience. Not many companies can say they do the same, especially that quickly. For the price the phones cost, it's good that Google is super responsive, it makes it more worthwhile.
What a hilariously ridiculous comment.
People don't understand this is part of what makes Google so great... How many companies would roll out updates this fast!!. I also commend them for saying "we're investigating" when people complained of QC issues. Many other companies would have said, oh your holding the phone the wrong way or not responded at all. They also owned the camera halo effect on the original Pixel ( which was rare on my photos).
Indeed!
How is the brightness in sunlight with the latest update?
"Google's intentions are to keep the Pixel 2 XL looking accurate rather than eye-pleasing"
Whew! What a relief! For minute there, I thought they were going to make it eye-pleasing.
Oh, and the iPhone X has the most color accurate display according to DisplayMate, and it's saturated and punchy. So it doesn't have to be one or the other.
But it's nice to hear Google is trying to fix all these problems that nobody is having.
This whole color thing is highly subjective. I had no issue with the 2 XL screen at all even before this update, but so many people blew it all out of proportion. People commend Samsung's phones for their display colors but I honestly don't see why at all. And yes I've looked at the Pixel 2 Xl right next to a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and I couldn't really care any less about the colors from either of them.
Mine got the update and wow. Sooooo much better. Love my 2XL even more now!
Why do I have a sneaking suspicion that this screen burn-in/ persistence stuff is gonna be an issue later down the road........ like in about 3 months? Got a feeling that 2xl screen is more of a problem than we think. We'll see I guess. Awesome phone though.