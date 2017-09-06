More details on the upcoming Pixel phones have come out, confirming more features.

Now that Android 8.0 Oreo has been released, the next big hurdle for Google will be the release of this year's flagship phones. The Pixel line of phones is expected to be updated in the coming months and more and more details have been emerging.

9to5Google reports the Pixel 2 will be offered in a 64GB model for its base version, up from 32GB last year. There will still be a 128GB option for those that need more internal storage, though. Earlier leaks have shown and all black design, but there will allegedly be a lighter (though still dark) silver variant. This silver variant will still have a black faceplate, however.

Like all good 2017 flagships, the Pixel 2 will be IP68 dust and water resistant. The phones will also feature front-facing stereo speakers, which haven't been seen from Google since the Nexus 6P. This is a nice consolation considering the device doesn't include a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. A USB-C to 3.5mm dongle will be inside the box, though. The phones will foresake optical image stabilization (OIS) again for electronic image stabilization (EIS), with a priority of great low light photos. The cameras on the Pixel phones are already great, so it'll be interesting to see how much better the new sensors are.

HTC has been confirmed as the manufacturer of the smaller Pixel 2, and that device will largely look like the current Pixel. Meanwhile, LG will be manufacturing the larger Pixel XL, which will follow this year's trend of using the smallest bezels possible. Both devices will include an always-on display mode, which apparently looks different from the current ambient display. The devices will likely launch with Android 8.1, similar to how last year's phones launched with Android 7.1.

Elsewhere, the Data Transfer Tool application that comes pre-installed on current Pixel phones was placed in the Play Store today, and the Google phone pictured inside the app looks a lot like the leaked Pixel XL.

Are you looking forward to the next Pixel phones? Let us know down below!