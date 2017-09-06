More details on the upcoming Pixel phones have come out, confirming more features.
Now that Android 8.0 Oreo has been released, the next big hurdle for Google will be the release of this year's flagship phones. The Pixel line of phones is expected to be updated in the coming months and more and more details have been emerging.
9to5Google reports the Pixel 2 will be offered in a 64GB model for its base version, up from 32GB last year. There will still be a 128GB option for those that need more internal storage, though. Earlier leaks have shown and all black design, but there will allegedly be a lighter (though still dark) silver variant. This silver variant will still have a black faceplate, however.
Like all good 2017 flagships, the Pixel 2 will be IP68 dust and water resistant. The phones will also feature front-facing stereo speakers, which haven't been seen from Google since the Nexus 6P. This is a nice consolation considering the device doesn't include a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack. A USB-C to 3.5mm dongle will be inside the box, though. The phones will foresake optical image stabilization (OIS) again for electronic image stabilization (EIS), with a priority of great low light photos. The cameras on the Pixel phones are already great, so it'll be interesting to see how much better the new sensors are.
HTC has been confirmed as the manufacturer of the smaller Pixel 2, and that device will largely look like the current Pixel. Meanwhile, LG will be manufacturing the larger Pixel XL, which will follow this year's trend of using the smallest bezels possible. Both devices will include an always-on display mode, which apparently looks different from the current ambient display. The devices will likely launch with Android 8.1, similar to how last year's phones launched with Android 7.1.
Elsewhere, the Data Transfer Tool application that comes pre-installed on current Pixel phones was placed in the Play Store today, and the Google phone pictured inside the app looks a lot like the leaked Pixel XL.
Are you looking forward to the next Pixel phones? Let us know down below!
Reader comments
I really want to like the Pixels, but no SD card slot and no headphone jack just run it for me.
It really needs to have dual SIM capability for me otherwise I'll stick with Oneplus.
Yup same here.
Not buying either one because they're both gonna be too expensive, but I would go with the regular Pixel 2 if I were buying. I hate these new bezel-less phone designs. Call me crazy, I don't care. They just don't do anything for me.
Especially the curves. They're built to be broken
You're crazy
And I desperately hate those long tall new phones Samsung and LG came out with. Supposedly they are thinner so you can use one hand better but who has a hand that long??
Yep. Say what you want about essential but they're the only ones who went with an aspect ratio that actually made a big screen fit for one handed use.
+1 for truth!
Yep. It'll likely be too pricey for me to justify, especially these days with all the moderately priced high end mid-rangers that are available.
Even if you can afford to buy one and so wish to fork out the money, good luck finding one in stock.
Agreed. I think my next phone might be the Sony XZ1. It has a normal 16:9 display, headphone jack and no camera hump. I am worried about the price though.
I used my headphone jack every single night on my 6p! Why would I spend money to give that up?
Not a fan of the pixel. Nexus, yes. Even though both don't have expandable memory.
Now no headphone jack. And the pixel line charges a premium, why though, for what?
Imo, the 2 best phones on the market is the S8 Active, and the V30.
I hate the fact that everybody is doing away with removable batteries. Long live the mighty note 4
For some reason I feel like the pixel 2 will be underwhelming....like yeah it will have the latest in specs, but the rest of the phone will be meh....
If you buy the Pixel for the hardware you're doing it wrong. That was obvious last year
I am too tired of locked down phones . No more of the major manufacturers for me. Pixels or One plus, etc from now on
That's why I got the Moto G5 Plus w/4 gig ram / 64 gig mem for $300!! Unlocked to ANY provider!! And other than the processor and screen, (still 1080p), but it got a headphone jack and expandable memory.
Great value.
I had a Nexus 5 and a Nexus 6, plus a GPE Samsung. My moto z play runs as good or better for day to day use than *all* of them. I'm sure it won't benchmark anywhere near a pixel device, but I don't really care about that. I just want a fluid, reliable user experience for a reasonable price.
My MZ Play has *actual* all day battery life, and, other than Oreo, I'm running the absolute latest Google software. How can I complain? 🤗
My next phone will either be the X4, or G5S+. I'm leaning to the X4 because it has a little more overall to offer, but I'd rather have an all metal phone than all glass. Would love to be able to do a side by side comparison once they come out.
Amazing that Google has taken so many features from Apple. No removable battery, no sd expansion, no headphone jack. I guess Apple was right all along.
Yeah, they were. Probably one of the reasons they have the best selling phone line. Thought the loss of the headphone jack is annoying, the market has spoken though.
Except Apple didn't start it
You really think apple was first with all those features #clueless. Every new iOS feature Android had 2 years ago!
I feel burned after getting the first Pixel. Way too expensive in hindsight.. I think I'm going to oneplus next
Patiently waiting for the Pixel 2 XL.
I had pictures of my last two vacations stored on my SD card - and the card got corrupted (shown corrupted before I took it out of the phone). So having an external storage is no longer a desire.
OS and security updates are a very big priority for me. Plus the integration or support for Treble is a very big plus. Add in the quality of the camera, Google Services and the ongoing improvement of their AI...
Done deal for me.
I use the headphone jack every day in my car. I mean I could upgrade the radio but it's a hassle and it's not really worth upgrading the sound system in an older car just to accommodate Google's stupidity. Google is supposed to lead, not follow. I hope people boo them during the reveal but they won't have the balls.
Have you ever heard of a device called a DAP, it's build for music, I suggest you look into it.
I am sure the phone comes with a usb-c to headphone jack adapter. That's what I use on my phone and I don't even think about it. Oh, and they are really cheap so I keep one in my car, by my bed, etc.
Sometimes, I wished manufacturers stopped and thought twice over whether it is feasible to remove a standard that is still widely used and has no clear successor in sight.
Pixel XL 2 for me! Google/Android forever! I have an iPhone for work and it just sucks imo!
My body is ready.
This year's Pixels are fugly unfortunately. I hate that huge chin.
I really like the aesthetics of the Essential Phone.
Lol @ this years. They were even uglier last year.
We are waiting for you in Spain Pixel 2 ...
Annnnnnnd the Data Transfer Tool app is gone again.
They are pretty much the ugliest phones on the market.
Good thing these guys don't care about looks, probably over pricing it, a headphone jack, wireless charging and are definitely not shy about bezels. Otherwise you got yourself a pretty good phone.
With the V30 and note 8 looking awesome and the mate 10 probably being great this it's a bad time for the pixel to be underwhelming imo.
The Pixel XL 2 is interesting as it is being made by LG. In my opinion you would have to be a die hard stock Android fan to pick the Pixel XL 2 over the V30. Specs wise they look similar except the V30 has a headphone socket, but no front facing speakers.
I don't really understand Google's strategy. Recently they had the Nexus 5X and 6P, two different looking devices in the Nexus line. Then they scrap that and have two different sized devices looking the same and call it the Pixel line. Now they continue with Pixels but go back to two different designs. It just feels like they are chopping and changing, the Galaxy S8/S8+ proved that two similar designs at different sizes is still a good way to go, same specs across the board but let people choose the size of their phone. With these new Pixels if you don't want a big 6 inch Google phone you have to pick the smaller device with worse specs, or pick another phone.