The Pixel 2 wallpapers have been made available for anyone wants to download them.

While not everyone may be able to get their hands on a Pixel 2 right away, users can make their own phone look like the Pixel with a bit of work. Earlier we had the Pixel launcher become available, and now Reddit user shivy2390 has shared the Pixel 2's wallpapers to complete the look.

The wallpapers are divided into three downloads: an underwater collection, the "Rainy Day" image that has been in most press images, and the "Keep Looking" collection. There's no pattern to the last collection, with images ranging from hot air balloons to Slinkys to my personal nightmare: two cups of coffee in the midst of spilling. We have a small gallery of wallpapers, with the download links to the full collection below that.

Download the Keep Looking collection!

Download the Underwater collection!