If you're currently in the market to buy a new flagship smartphone, there are three devices that easily stick out above the rest — including the Google Pixel 2 , Samsung Galaxy S9 , and the Apple iPhone X .

These three phones have proven to be the best of the best, and for anyone that's willing to spend a bit of cash to get one of the most premium experiences possible, either of these handsets is more than up to that challenge.

One of our forum users recently said they switched back to the Pixel 2 XL after spending some time with the Galaxy S9+ and iPhone X, and this quickly sparked a debate about which of these three phones is the better buy.

Here's what some of you had to say.