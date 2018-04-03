If you're currently in the market to buy a new flagship smartphone, there are three devices that easily stick out above the rest — including the Google Pixel 2, Samsung Galaxy S9, and the Apple iPhone X.

These three phones have proven to be the best of the best, and for anyone that's willing to spend a bit of cash to get one of the most premium experiences possible, either of these handsets is more than up to that challenge.

One of our forum users recently said they switched back to the Pixel 2 XL after spending some time with the Galaxy S9+ and iPhone X, and this quickly sparked a debate about which of these three phones is the better buy.

Here's what some of you had to say.

areyes163

While I didn't have the pixel first I to had the s9 plus and iPhone x. Both great devices but so far I'm enjoying the pixel more. It's been 5 days and I am still content.

toiday

I got annoyed by the extra Bixby button. Keep accidentally press it. The curved edge are useless. Reading text at the edges look distorted. Can't find a good screen protector without spending $50. I definitely don't want to create an account with Samsung. The fewer accounts, the better. Stay with Pixel is the best choice.

deng66

Just get both..you know you want to (and will eventually!!!!) :-) I had the X and it's a great phone with a lot of good qualities. The screen is great and I really started to like the gestures. But like all iphones, no matter how great the phone hardware is, it's still the same old iOS with the same lack of customization that always frustrates me within a month or two of using it. I'm...

AirunJae

I had the Pixel 2 XL for about 2 weeks before I shipped it back and went back to iOS. What pulled me back was I really enjoyed my Apple Watch and couldn't find something I considered comparable on Adroid Wear (Watch OS), missed the consistency of signal/loss of features of my AirPods, and the blue shift of the 2 XL was just a noticeable nuisance (especially for the cost of the device). Also USB-C...

With that said, we'd now like to hear from you – If given the choice, would you choose the Pixel 2, Galaxy S9, or iPhone X?

