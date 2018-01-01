Available now as part of v7.3 of Camera NX.

It's no secret that the Pixel 2 has an incredible camera, and one of its standout features is portrait mode. Google's kept this locked to the Pixel 2 and likely won't release it to other phones anytime soon, but thanks to the hard work of developer Charles Chow, you can now get portrait mode on your first-gen Pixel, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X.

If Chow's name sounds familiar, that's because this isn't the first time he's brought features from the Google Camera app to other phones. Some of Chow's previous work includes bringing HDR+, Zero Shutter Lag, and Google's AR Stickers to the above phones, but portrait mode might be one of his biggest achievements yet.

You can read the technical bits on Chow's website about how he pulled this off, but all you need to know as the end user is that it seems to work just like it does on the Pixel 2. Open up the hamburger menu, choose portrait mode, snap a picture, and you're good to go.

Portrait mode is available for the Pixel, Nexus 6P, and 5X as part of v7.3 of the NX Camera app, and you can download it here.