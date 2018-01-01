Available now as part of v7.3 of Camera NX.
It's no secret that the Pixel 2 has an incredible camera, and one of its standout features is portrait mode. Google's kept this locked to the Pixel 2 and likely won't release it to other phones anytime soon, but thanks to the hard work of developer Charles Chow, you can now get portrait mode on your first-gen Pixel, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X.
If Chow's name sounds familiar, that's because this isn't the first time he's brought features from the Google Camera app to other phones. Some of Chow's previous work includes bringing HDR+, Zero Shutter Lag, and Google's AR Stickers to the above phones, but portrait mode might be one of his biggest achievements yet.
You can read the technical bits on Chow's website about how he pulled this off, but all you need to know as the end user is that it seems to work just like it does on the Pixel 2. Open up the hamburger menu, choose portrait mode, snap a picture, and you're good to go.
Portrait mode is available for the Pixel, Nexus 6P, and 5X as part of v7.3 of the NX Camera app, and you can download it here.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
- Pixel 2 FAQ: Everything you need to know!
- Google Pixel 2 and 2 XL review: The new standard
- Google Pixel 2 specs
- Google Pixel 2 vs. Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- Join our Pixel 2 forums
Reader comments
Pixel 2 portrait mode now works on 2016 Pixel, Nexus 6P, and 5X
How cool! Now older Google phones can make the edge of glasses, hands, and other things blur and disappear when they're not supposed to do so.
New year, same troll.
Yep. But at least doing it on an old phone is cheaper than doing the same on an iPhone 10 ;)
Or Note 8 or Pixel 2 which are not cheap either... and all will do it better.
Sorry, I should have known better than to refer to a totally unreliable source of information.
https://www.androidcentral.com/pixel-2-portrait-mode-derp
No, your reference was correct and accurate. Google's machine learning can screw up in pretty hilarious ways.
My point was that the iPhone portrait mode is also not exempt from such amusing artifacts.
Artificial portrait mode is a novelty which gets a disproportionate amount of attention. People who say they would not buy a phone without portrait mode were the same people who ignored it before Apple and Google had it.
Interestingly, the iPhone 7 Plus Portrait mode is inferior to the HTC M8 from several years ago.
That's an insult to Trolls
How cool! Knowing what other people’s photos should look like.
It actually works very well most of the time but you wouldn't know that since you don't own one and only talk out of the wrong orifice.
Actually, every portrait mode does that from time to time.
You want real blur? Get a large sensor camera with a lens that has a wide aperture.
The title is a bit misleading. I tought it was an official update ffom Google to those phone
+1
Needs Oreo BTW.
The original Pixel has had a "Portrait" mode forever. It's called lens blur and is fantastic.
Well this works very well actually