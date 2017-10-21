Take a second glance at your Portrait Mode photos on the Pixel 2.
Of the many things that truly impress me about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the camera stands out as the most incredible step forward from last year. This camera is incredible, and my favorite feature by far is Portrait Mode. This isn't a new feature in smartphone cameras by any means, but Google is managing to do with a single camera and some clever AI what many other manufacturers need two sensors to pull off. This is especially awesome now that you can use Portrait Mode on the front facing camera, something no other phone maker is doing right now.
As exciting as it is when these photos are enhanced by Portrait Mode, like every other phone with this tech it's not without flaws. Here's a quick look at some of the stumbles we've seen so far.
Kiss the Blur
Portrait Mode does a really good job with multiple people in a shot, unless they are touching in specific ways. Unfortunately, kissing is one of those ways this software really struggles with.
In my testing, it seems like the software picks the thing that looks most like a face and blurs out the rest. It doesn't happen every time from every angle, but it's really funny when the software fails like this.
Uneven backgrounds
The background to this photo is at an angle, which means the camera software only chooses to blur out parts of it. Look at the far right of this photo next to the side of R2-Q5 compared to the far left side of R2-D2. Also notice the space in between the droids that isn't blurred at all.
This is a challenging shot even for an actual DSLR to create an effective balanced shallow depth of field, so it's not surprising the software struggled here. The lighting is also a little crazy, so it's not clear how much can be done in software to make this kind of photo really pop.
Look Ma, no hands!
Placement of your extremities is important for Portrait Mode, apparently. Jen's hand is clearly visible on her shoulder, but completely blurred out by the software.
It's the kind of thing you only notice after a double-take, and likely something Google's software will get better at noticing over time, but hilarious all the same.
Missing a bit there
This is a really good Portrait Mode shot, right until you get to the stem of the pumpkin. It's angled back on my head, pointed away from the rest of me, so Google's depth logic didn't see it as part of the foreground.
This is still a perfectly sharable photo, but a funny little mistake to see after you've taken the photo.
What happened to my glasses?
An otherwise stunning photo of two lovely people turns into a laugh by looking at the left side of Dan's glasses. They're completely gone, erased by Google's software like it was a stray hair or something. This happens a lot with people wearing glasses, especially if their head is at an angle. Google can see the shape of the head, and decide that extra stuff on the edge shouldn't be there.
This is no doubt something Portrait Mode will stop doing in the not-so-distant future, but for now the only real way to avoid this is making sure your face is square with the camera.
How do you like Portrait Mode?
Outside of these small bugs, Portrait Mode has been treating mode of us well. How about you? Have you grabbed that flawless Portrait Mode shot yet, or have you found flaws more egregious than the ones we've laid out here? Sound off in the comments!
Software is not an adequate substitution for optics. Google left out the second camera and then pretended its compensation in software was a brilliant innovation. It's a kludge, not innovation. Why not just include the f'in second camera?
So get a phone that does it with 2 cameras, or get a real camera where you can adjust the depth of field with the aperture.
Yeah, but if there are still bugs to work out with working this computational magic on a single camera, imagine how much worse the results might have been with two cameras. You'd be more than doubling the data to process sine the results of both cameras would have to be synced as well.
No, two cameras is like two eyes. You have depth perception. It's much easier.
"Software is not an adequate replacement for optics."
This is utter nonsense. If true, pinhole cameras would be the norm. You have hundreds of products around you and in your home that prove you wrong. Machine vision is not a new idea, and predates the smartphone by several decades. The only time you'll see more than one camera used to assemble a photo created by a computer and not a representation of real life (like portrait mode or any other fancy camera stunt on a phone) is when the engineers were unable to figure it out in software.
In fact, the phone you are using right now has parts sorted and assembled using machine vision techniques where a single camera was used to replace not just two cameras, but five. Why? Because it's better: faster, more accurate, more consistent and most of all, adjustable. It just takes time, money and experience.
The proof is in the pudding, and your pudding sucks. You can't have depth perception from a single camera. Period. The only way to compensate with one camera is by changing the focal point and aperture, but you can't adjust the aperture of a phone camera.
Oh, and get your head out of Google's butt. You'll see better.
What's depth perception have to do with a fake photo generated by a computation?
There's a difference between what your eyes can see (which is what a lens and sensor/film/plate can capture) and what your camera can create with software.
If what you see looks like any type of DoF effect (also created on a "real" camera through software) you need medical attention.
Depth perception: Picture 1: Ah, there's the subject. I can tell what that focal point is, because I have depth perception. So everything at that focal point is the subject. Picture 2: Everything in the picture is not the subject. Combine and don't blur the subject's focal point.
One camera: Look for something that looks like it should be the subject, and don't blur it. That's why you have missing pieces of your glasses, blurry stem, etc.
A real camera does not create DoF with software. It has a focal point, and amount of area in focus controlled by aperture. You adjust the two in order to get the subject clear and the background blurry. It's done entirely with optics. You can't replicate that with a phone camera (yet) because you have no control over the aperture and limited control over focal point.
Its great. Some flaws can be acceptable as it is a single cam and doing all this stuff somewhat good. But the problem is that we would have to pay a lot for this so at least I expect the best i can get at that price point. Ain't i right? If Google would have added an extra cam and maintained a good quality, it would have made it even better in these conditions. But yeah, never forget that iPhone X has a better camera than 8 plus (Monochrome sensor is better as told) as well as it has magnificent Machine Learning (not present in other iPhones) combined with the dual camera as told in the presentation so i am expecting iPhone X's camera to be one of the best in the market and i would have been more than happy if Pixel would have achieved the same. But you never know.
Plot twist: that one of Jen turned out perfectly, and she just has a spooky ghost hand.
I'm really curious about how Android will learn to recognize things like this once the Pixel visual core (or whatever it's called) is fired up. I don't know how much it'll help with shots of, say... pumpkins on top of your head (gourdgeous shot, by the way), but people take a LOT of photos of couples kissing, so there is bound to be a lot of data to work with.
I'm kind of surprised that glasses are such an issue, though. Oh well, good thing my eyes work pretty well. :)
Jen's glasses took a hit as well. Those teeth are the spooky part!
So far I've only seen background areas not blurred (like the R2D2 photo) as expected.
Haha, Russell, are you sure the stem of that pumpkin isn't indecent? It's too controversial. :P
Like google said at their event...the AI will learn to take better pictures in the long run. The fact it gets better through learning is important to remember. I know we all want it to work almost flawlessly now since we're paying premium price, but I settle for getting better than "this is how it's going to be always".
I played with portrait mode on an iPhone the past weekend and I loved it. I never knew thought it was something I was missing but the pictures turn out really well. Can't wait to have this mode on my Pixel.
It's not perfect in all instances at this point, but impressed at the work Google is doing. I'm more impressed that the portrait mode works great even in not so great lighting conditions which the iPhones have issue with. On good light both take good portrait but Google doing magic at low light that too with one lens 😂
Impressive and this thing only will get better. Love how Google tries to tackle problems with software.
Are these front camera portrait shots or both? I have a pixel 2 on order and I've never had an iPhone but I feel like all the current phones that are just keeping Pace with the current iPhones released should be scared ... Apple hasn't released their best product yet (supposedly)....none of the current crop will be able to compete if the X delivers on its promise.