Thank goodness for ports.
Portrait mode on the Pixel 2 is one of the things that continues to impress me on the phone even after months of using it, and it's something that was recently ported over to the first-generation Pixel, Nexus 6P, and Nexus 5X as an update to Charles Chow's Camera NX app. Now, thanks to another developer by the name of Arnova8G2 on the XDA Developers forums, the Pixel 2's portrait mode can be used on certain non-Google phones running Oreo.
With Arnova8G2's modification to Chow's latest work, NX Camera 7.3 can be installed on other Android devices with a fully functional portrait mode. The OnePlus 3/3T, Moto G5S Plus, and Galaxy Note 8 are among the devices that have been confirmed to work with this, and while it should be compatible with most Android phones on Oreo, you'll need to download the app and test it out for yourself.
Portrait mode is currently only working for rear cameras, but it's expected that Arnova8G2 will release an updated version of the app so that it can be used with front-facing cameras, too.
Although this isn't an official solution, it is something worth trying out if you can't pick up the Pixel 2 but want to dive into the world of excellent portrait shots. The app seems to be working just fine for some folks, but others are reporting that it continually crashes. Again, your milage will vary.
If you decide to try the app for yourself, drop a comment down below and let us know what your results are.
Reader comments
I'd find it quite amusing if this camera app ended up giving the Oneplus 3T a better portrait mode than the dual camera on the 5. Unlikely as that is.
If it worked at all.... I can't take a picture on my 1+3. The shutter button isn't working.
Problems parsing the package.
What phone are you using?
Tried it on their wife's OnePlus 5 and the app opened, but the camera would not take any photos.
Works great for me on my OnePlus 3T! Previously I was using the other hacked camera app that provided great HDR+ results compared to the OP stock camera app. This new app provides the same great HDR+ as the previous hacked app and includes a decent portrait mode. During my test-drive of the Essential PH-1 I came to enjoy the portrait mode and I find this to be almost as good as the PH-1 implementation. Here's hoping the OnePlus 6 and 6T include a true dual-lens system in addition to the algorithm-based trickery.
I wonder if this will work on the V30 when it gets oreo? I have arnova now, and it works.
So cool!! Now everyone can have the almost awesome way to make parts of glasses disappear, and hands (and other things) go out of focus!
https://www.androidcentral.com/pixel-2-portrait-mode-derp
Angry much?
Huh? I love it. It's like a magic camera. Now you see it, now you don't.
If only that worked on you.
Take a portrait mode picture of my posts with a Pixel 2. You might get lucky.
Here's a tip for you in 2018. Don't let your Note get down to zero battery, apparently it bricks them. Must be one of those features you keep prattling on about.
Works like a charm on the U11. Now I just have to figure out where the photos are being stored, lol.
The app also has the Live Photos feature that Apple licensed from HTC, but I have not tried it out yet.
Yes... Where are the photos?
Wow the Moto G5S Plus! That's very interesting. I'm curious about some of the results of this.
Tried it on my Moto X4. App opens fine, but shutter won't work.
Not working on OnePlus 5T on 8.1 AOSP.
Front camera works but don't take pics on rear cam
No dice....LG G6
No oreo, right?
Downloaded and opened fine. Took pictures no problem. But, forgive me if I'm an idiot, how do I view the pics? Can't find them after I take the photo.
Not working on Note8 :(
Not working on the Xperia XZ1 Compact.