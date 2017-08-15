The smaller 2017 Pixel has made its way to the FCC, confirming some of the rumors surrounding the device.

Phones that are being sold in the U.S. need to be certified by the Federal Communication Commission in order to ensure they meet the necessary legal requirements such as being able to accept interference from other devices. As we get closer to the release of the next Pixel smartphones, the smaller of the two devices has made its way to the FCC, confirming certain rumors.

The FCC page lists all the applicable documents for the device, with most documents being filed by HTC. This lines up with earlier rumors stating HTC would manufacture the smaller device, but not necessarily the larger one.

Also included are the radio bands for the device. Like previous years, Google is including support for all four of the major U.S. carriers in one device. Of special note is LTE bands 12 and 66, which allow for faster data on carriers like T-Mobile and AT&T. The specifications do not specify the device will support Bluetooth 5.0, but based on Android 8.0's support for the newer version, and the fact that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 includes support for Bluetooth 5.0, we can assume the new Pixels will support it.

Speaking of which, the device's e-label, though hard to read, gives us even more information. The device is currently running Android 8.0.1, with the August 2017 security patch, but both of these could change prior to launch. The first screenshot lists the device has 50.66 gigabytes of storage free, pointing towards a 64GB option. There is also text for the rumored squeeze Assistant functionality under the "Languages, input & gestures" header. Finally, the "8998" figure in the baseband points to at least the Snapdragon 835, since 8998 is the official part number from Qualcomm. Both the Snapdragon 820 and 821 shared the same part number of 8996, so we could see another instance of the Pixel launching with the proverbial Snapdragon 836.

