Our forum users help answer the question of Pixel 2 vs Pixel 2 XL.
As different as they may look at first glance, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL share far more similarities compared to the differences that set them apart. Both phones have the same cameras, processor, front-facing speakers, and software experience, but there are two key areas where they differ – display and battery life.
One individual recently reached out to our forum community asking whether they should go for the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, and these are some of the top answers.
It really just comes down to screen size. If you want one handed use, get the Pixel 2. If you like a bigger display, get the 2 XL.Reply
It also decided on how pocketable you need your device to be. If you need to one hand stuff then obviously the pixel. I don't one there's been lots of problems with the 2XL... But it's a great phone. Tough choice....1st world problems.Reply
I spent a long time with the demo unit Pixel 2 XL at Best Buy tonight and seriously, there's no issues with the screen. The demo unit didn't even have any burn in, which was surprising. I put my S8 Active's screen next to the screen on the Pixel 2 XL, and yes, even though the colors on the S8 Active were punchier, I preferred the color on the Pixel 2 XL. My S8 Active had the same amount of...Reply
Agree with Powedroid, if screen size and battery are most important features, go with 2 XL.Reply
What about you – Would you choose the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL?
I went with the Pixel 2. I'm not a fan of "phablet" phones. I had the Nexus 6 and Nexus 6P plus I tried the Pixel XL last year and I just don't like big phones. I don't like the large forehead or chin of the Pixel 2 but it's smaller form sold it for me. Hopefully next year Google will get 5.5 inch screen in the same size phone.
Your last point is why I ultimately went with the 2 XL. They got a larger screen into the XL, but decided not to on the 2. Originally I went with the regular Pixel when released because there were no tradeoffs. There were fewer tradeoffs with the 2 XL IMO.
I have and love the 2XL. The screen is not the best one this year, but it is not ghastly awful like everyone was saying before. I keep mine on saturated and use Nav Bar apps to prevent burn in and am enjoying it immensely. Battery life is fantastic by the way.
I used the xl2 for about 40 mins at the store the other day and it's a great device...the screen "issues" are WAY WAY WAY overblown. Its fine only turn a slight shade of blue right at the edge of viewing angles that you could actually see the screen.
Having had both, imo, what pushes the Pixel 2 XL over the top is its battery, especially on days where some apps like Google Play Services run rampant for whatever reason and decide to tear battery life a new one. I've never had to worry about it being drained by the end of the day, whereas there were some days where the Pixel 2 (although still giving off some exemplary stats) would need a charge by like 8pm (usually off the charger at 7:30 am) or be on the verge of dying.
On top of this, the two tone design of the XL is definitely a nice differentiator among a sea of all glass, black or silver slabs. The little pop of color for the power button in combination with the white back and black glass just give the phone a very unique look. I've been asked more times now than I ever was with an iPhone 8 or Galaxy S8 what kind of phone I'm using out in public so that's kinda cool.
Also, I really enjoy the reduced bezels of the phone. Though they're slightly bigger than the usual crop of bezel-less devices this year, the way the screen is curved on all sides allows those bezels to reflect light in a way that gives the phone a still very modern 2017 vibe. It looks great just laying on a desk or something. I will say I find the overall size very manageable despite being larger than the OG Pixel, and I think this is because the back of the phone also has a slight curves to it. I dunno, I thought I would hate holding this phone because of its size, but tbh I don't.
Overall, I really think the 2 XL is the better phone UNLESS if you really do like a smaller size. I thought I did, which is why I originally went Pixel 2, but after using it for a week, I felt the screen to be a little too cramped for my liking. It's not bad, it just felt like it was a bit smaller than I was used to (thanks, Galaxy S8). Oh, and as for the screen? Yeah, it has the blue shift, it's more noticeable on some than others, but honestly it becomes such a non-issue after a day or two of use that I feel the positives of the XL far outweigh a negative like that. Now that the phone has been updated with more color profiles, I feel the lack of punchy colors is no longer an issue, screen grain is also not as dramatic as it was made out to be, and I've not run into any burn-in and I'm on week 2.
TL;DR: The Pixel 2 XL is a fantastic phone I almost skipped because of all the drama I heard about. If you get it, I will be very surprised if you don't stick with it because of the combination of battery life, performance, and design. If you are able to trade in a phone with Google and get $400 or take advantage of Verizon's no-trade $300 deal, it's a no-brainer.
I'd love to have a Pixel 2XL. But I'm not willing to throw $900 down on a high end smartphone. Its gotten OC in the high end segment. So I'm guessing I'll be staying with OnePlus for the long haul and at least my next couple upgrades
