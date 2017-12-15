Our forum users help answer the question of Pixel 2 vs Pixel 2 XL.

As different as they may look at first glance, the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL share far more similarities compared to the differences that set them apart. Both phones have the same cameras, processor, front-facing speakers, and software experience, but there are two key areas where they differ – display and battery life.

One individual recently reached out to our forum community asking whether they should go for the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, and these are some of the top answers.

sulla1965 12-14-2017 11:27 PM “ It really just comes down to screen size. If you want one handed use, get the Pixel 2. If you like a bigger display, get the 2 XL. Reply

Byrese 12-14-2017 11:58 PM “ It also decided on how pocketable you need your device to be. If you need to one hand stuff then obviously the pixel. I don't one there's been lots of problems with the 2XL... But it's a great phone. Tough choice....1st world problems. Reply

Retinella 12-14-2017 10:25 PM “ I spent a long time with the demo unit Pixel 2 XL at Best Buy tonight and seriously, there's no issues with the screen. The demo unit didn't even have any burn in, which was surprising. I put my S8 Active's screen next to the screen on the Pixel 2 XL, and yes, even though the colors on the S8 Active were punchier, I preferred the color on the Pixel 2 XL. My S8 Active had the same amount of... Reply

C5Longhorn 12-13-2017 06:50 PM “ Agree with Powedroid, if screen size and battery are most important features, go with 2 XL. Reply

What about you – Would you choose the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL?

