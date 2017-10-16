The new live wallpapers will work on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and above.

Google's Pixel 2 is shaping up to be one of the year's best phones, and while the non-XL model might not have the most attractive hardware, both variants will ship with some of the best Android software around. One of the many features shown off at the October 4 announcement event was the Pixel 2's updated live wallpapers, and thanks to a developer by the name of Pranav Pandey, you can now download these on any Android phone running 6.0 Marshmallow or above.

Last year's Pixel introduced "live earth" wallpapers that moved with your home screen to create for some added depth, and the Pixel 2's "live wallpapers" take things a step further by introducing even more moving and interactive parts. One wallpaper shows Lagos, Portugal with crashing waves on a rocky shore, while another showcases hot air balloons flying over Monument Valley, Utah.

There are also Glimmer wallpapers that brighten up when touching your home screen, Gooey ones with virtual goo that responds and reshapes itself based on your taps and swipes, and even real-time views of Mars and the Moon.

If it seems like a lot of Pixel 2 features have been ported over to other phones recently, that's because they have been. Static Pixel 2 wallpapers were made available to download prior to these live ones, and along with that, the Pixel 2's launcher and camera app were released as well.

The Pixel 2 is an expensive phone, and while these apps and wallpapers won't give you the exact same experience found on Google's latest and greatest, they sure can get you close.

You can download the Pixel 2 live wallpapers here.