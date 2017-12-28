Google dominated holiday activations in the U.S., but it's nowhere to be seen on a global scale.
During this holiday season, there's a good chance you either got a new phone or purchased one for someone else. Smartphones are excellent gifts to both give and receive, and now that the holiday rush is starting to die down, it's time to take a look at activations of new phones to see which companies owned the market this year.
On the global front, Samsung saw a strong second place position in the week leading up to Christmas. The company accounted for 26% of all smartphone activations, creating a 5% year-over-year growth compared to this time in 2016. Huawei followed up in third place with 5% of all activations, with Xiaomi, Motorola, and LG making up the rest of the top five at 3% each. As for first place, Apple saw a big win at the number one spot with 44% of all activations.
As you can see from the graph above, Google's nowhere to be seen despite releasing the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL back in October. Google still has a lot of work to do when it comes to establishing a strong global presence, but when we look at smartphone activations during the Christmas weekend in the U.S. only, we end up with a different story.
In this scenario, Google took both first and second place with the Pixel 2 seeing a 38.61% increase in sales during the Christmas weekend compared to weeks prior. As for the Pixel 2 XL, it followed up with 31.41%. Localytics attributes this strong performance to the various promotions that were offered by Best Buy, Verizon, and the Google Store, and considering that you could get up to $300 off a Pixel 2 by simply activating it on Verizon with a monthly installment plan, that makes perfectly good sense.
Apple snatched up third through eighth places with its myriad of phones and tablets, and Samsung took the ninth and tenth spots with its Note 8 and S8, respectively.
If you got a new smartphone or bought one for someone else, what did you buy and why?
Guess this shows that people aren't as interested in phones with no bezels as tech reviewers would have us believe.
Also, I am a bit curious as to exactly how many percent there is in a whole?
Well, you know, Samsung been selling their phones since Spring and early September. Most people who wanted their phone already has it. Google got the left overs.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Hah, you don't work on the board of directors at Samsun Inc do you......that excuse wouldn't cut it there, believe it.
It's true. It's Economics 101. You just don't like that it's true
Here's a hint. A week before Christmas, Vivo had 2% of the activations, and Google had so few that it didn't even make the graph. The 38% is an increase, not a percentage of activations. Do the math. For all we know, 10 Pixel 2 phones were activated, and that was a 38% increase over the previous weekends.
ummm... no... please actually read, then comment.
Think you need to take your own advice.
http://info.localytics.com/blog/googles-newest-pixel-devices-outperform-...
Methodology
Localytics is the leading mobile engagement platform across more than 2.7 billion devices and 37,000 mobile and web apps. Localytics processes 120 billion data points monthly. For this analysis, Localytics examined the percentage increase of new devices in the U.S. on Christmas Weekend, including Christmas Day, to a baseline of the prior three weekends in December (Nov 30th - Dec 4th, Dec 7th - Dec 11th, Dec 14th - Dec 18th). A new device is defined as a device that is seen by Localytics for the first time by downloading one of the apps incorporating our SDK. To establish the difference between Christmas weekend 2015, 2016 and 2017, Localytics took the published numbers from the report published last year and compared them to the data collected this year.
So basically they had to give 300 off and look at 2 specific days for those Pixels to even show up. This is why I say Pixels don't matter at this point. Until Google can do this on a large scale, it's still basically just a Nexus at a higher price point. It's not a phone the masses are interested in. We nerds are the only ones that probably know a lot about it.
The pixals have a 1.7% of the market share! Yikes!
The OG Pixels had about 0.7% market share a couple months before the Pixel 2s were released. I doubt if it went up over that period, since people were waiting for the Pixel 2s.
That's marketing in an environment saturated with smartphones. Google is late to the game and needs promotions and partnerships to accelerate market penetration. That and Google is building it's on ecosystem: Pixel, Home, WiFi, Chromecast, etc. Essential is trying to do the same thing . . . They've just a poor just of it. That's the future. The Pixel is one section of that road.
Actually, I'm very surprised. I had the original pixel. It was a dud in my opinion. Other than stock android, it had nothing. I went back to my galaxy s7 edge and ZTE axon 7. I patiently waited for the LG V30. I'm so glad I did. Besides having everything that most high end phones have, it beats pixel with expandable storage, battery life, and that 32bit ESS Sabre quad dac is just phenomenal. If you love music, you have zero options. Especially if you're into high resolution music.
The US activations add up to way more than 100%. Something is up with the data.
It's a totally bogus way of making you think a phone that sells like ice to Eskimos did well over Christmas.
LOL, I just noticed that. just the top 4 is over 100%...something fishy here.
I picked up a Note 8, partially because of familiarity since I was coming from a Note 4 and before that a Note 2. I liked because able to use the same SD card. I was on the fence regarding a Pixel XL 2, but the lack of a headphone jack was the deal breaker. I know me, I would end up losing the dongle...or would need one for work, home and the car.
The data makes no sense anyway. Adding the % across comes to about 175%.
Had Google offered $300 off I would have bought a Pixel 2. I am not interested in 2:1 displays or rounded corners with the small bezels at all. $600+ is too much for that phone or any phone.
They did offer $300+off with the trade in program. I ended up paying $499 for my 2 XL. Awesome price point, but was satisfied at $849.
Ah. The activations data is percent increase of device activations over Christmas weekend vs 3 prior weekends. You can't compare bars on the graph.
Thanks. That explains the > 100% total. Makes much more sense now. And much less impressive as well. Thanks.
Yeah agreed, but you know AC has to continue to boast the Pixel line as some great Godsend and mislead it's readers with click bait titles for it.
Never understood why people want companies and or people to fail.
Bunch of downers
The story copy is misleading and inaccurate, desperately in need of an editor and fact checker. The graph from Localytics is showing percent increase in activations over holiday weekend, not percent of activations as the copy claims. The attributions made in the paragraph above the Localytics graph are entirely wrong. The Pixel 2 did not have 38.6% of activations. It had a 38.6% increase in activations, which is entirely different. While I own and love my Pixel 2, it is still a very small part of the global market and likely the US market. Please correct the story. It's inaccurate and misleading.
You could get that 38% figure if people activated 20 Pixel 2s over the Christmas weekend, depending how many were activated before that. And 10 of those 20 could be activations of RMA'd devices for all we know. In other words, the 38% INCREASE is totally meaningless unless you know the number of actual users.
Way to misrepresent data, Google fanboys.
Do they say where they got the numbers from? Manufacturers don't seem to be fond of giving out numbers to the public.
Not really.
Ah, so it's dependent on apps using their SDK. I wonder if the Android Central app qualifies…
Yeah, in other words, those numbers couldn't possibly be more misleading and meaningless.
Your writer failed a core competency for someone taking high school level evaluation testing, reading and understanding graphs. Wow.
Think for a minute. This is published in the same rag that said the Pixel 2 is the best Android phone you can buy. Does it make sense now?
Joe Maring is probably the worst writer for AC. His articles are always some click bait, misleading. or misinformed crap. The majority of his articles I don't even bother to click.
He's the B team - the A team is all on holiday. Give the guy a break - he's on his own here...
I do give him a break by stop clicking his articl... I mean blogs.
So many butthurt people that love to hate phones haha.
What does butthurt even mean? Seriously....
Maybe all those whose Samsung Notes have bricked have traded in for a Pixel.....
No. If that had happened Samsung would have taken care of them. That and they are two totally different animals.
I think Google is on to something. If they can get past the terrible two's and release a strong 3 series, people will take even more notice. If everything falls into place within five years Google can capture equal mindshare with Apple and Samsung in smartphones. More than likely this will happen.
Anyone who would buy a Pixel should just buy an iPhone
Uh, guys, Loyalitics is a company that sells you the data you want to hear. It's one of those worthless Customer experience metric devices, like NPS, that helps companies - public companies - probe to their public boards that everything they're doing is amazing. It's arbitrary and stupid, but so is much of big data - and that's from a guy with a PhD in Mathematics. Statisticians have long been selling the world that their secret gravy is the key to the universe - but it's just a bunch of blow hard community college idiots torturing numbers to get a result that they want.
^This, exactly. (3 words)
I think you may be missing the point of the article.
It has nothing to do with manipulating data or just looking for some pointless obscure fact's to make the Pixel seem successful.
I think it has more to do with winding up the Pixel haters and Samsung fan's...
NPS is the global standard, your arguments have no clothes.
Well i think one glaring fact of all this data is that Apple had a great Christmas.