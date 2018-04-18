Switching from iOS to Android (or vice-versa) is an exciting and nerve-wracking experience. Checking out a new mobile operating system often requires a big learning curve, but for some people, it's one of the best decisions you can make after using the same OS for years on end.

One of our newer members to the Android Central forums is currently using an iPhone 6S, and they're thinking about upgrading to the iPhone 8 Plus or making the jump to the Google Pixel 2 XL.

A decision like this isn't made lightly, and a lot of our other members were quick to respond with their thoughts on the matter. Here are some of the top responses.

DesertTwang

I, too, made the switch from an iPhone 6, and got the Pixel 2. I was nervous as well about making the switch, especially after my last Android experience, which was horrible (Galaxy S3). But ever since I've had my Pixel 2, I love my smartphone again and never once looked back. If you, like me, already are using a bunch of Google apps and services, the integration is pretty amazing. Fur...

Reply
LeoRex

I've been using Google's phones since the Nexus 5 and personally will not get phones from other marks for my personal use... I've dealt with Samsung's and LG's and I'm done with the headaches... That being said, there really isn't a ton to distinguish between the pixel 2 and the 8+ to be honest... Both are excellent phones to use... Fast, reliable, etc. The Pixel's camera is universally...

Reply
ajb1965

I have the 2XL and the iPhone X. I am writing this right now on my Pixel 2 XL. nuff said :) I also had the iPhone 8 plus before the X. I can say that the cameras on both phones are amazing, but I prefer the XL shots over the iPhone. I do a lot of outdoor photography and I tend to get a lot of blue dot lense flair from the X. indoors they are about equal. No quality issues with mine....

Reply
cbreze

I think both are excellent phones. I have one of each and find it harder and harder to stick with the iPhone and find myself using the P2 for longer and longer periods of time. Since both are excellent devices it boils down to which OS I want to be using and Android wins as it is so much more flexible which equates to a better experience overall. The iPhone is in a drawer and has assumed back up...

Reply

There's plenty more to say on this subject, so we'd now love to hear from you – Do you think the Pixel 2 is a good upgrade from the iPhone 6S?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Main

Best Buy Verizon Google Store Project Fi