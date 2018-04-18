Switching from iOS to Android (or vice-versa) is an exciting and nerve-wracking experience. Checking out a new mobile operating system often requires a big learning curve, but for some people, it's one of the best decisions you can make after using the same OS for years on end.

One of our newer members to the Android Central forums is currently using an iPhone 6S, and they're thinking about upgrading to the iPhone 8 Plus or making the jump to the Google Pixel 2 XL.

A decision like this isn't made lightly, and a lot of our other members were quick to respond with their thoughts on the matter. Here are some of the top responses.