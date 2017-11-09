To blow or not to blow

Whether you're making a phone call, doing speech-to-text, or talking to Google Assistant, you use the microphones on your phone more than you probably realize. As such, the fact that mics on the Pixel 2, Galaxy S8, and Note 8 mysteriously aren't working has got a lot of customers quite irritated – and rightly so.

Google's Product Forums and the Samsung Community feature numerous users complaining that the microphones on their devices aren't responsive, and for a lot of people, it's said that blowing into the microphone ports actually gets the mics working again.

Blowing into the microphones appears to only be a temporary fix, however, as users report they eventually stop working and you'll need to blow into your device once again.

Stop the blowing and start an RMA.

Although this is a possible way to get your mic working again, we'd advise being careful about doing so. A microphone on a phone can stop working for a number of reasons, and one of those is if something gets in the way of the mic. If this is the case, blowing can move the obstacle out of the way and things can be hunky-dory once again.

On the flip side, if the microphone itself is damaged, blowing and blowing into it will do nothing but add moisture – something you definitely don't want to do.

You can certainly try the blowing technique if you're noticing this issue on your handset, but we'd suggest going the more proper route by starting an RMA process with either Google or Samsung depending on which phone you have.