The Pixel 2 is a phone filled with features that can appeal to anyone.
I'm not really the kind of person who gets excited about new technology. Don't get me wrong, I enjoy the software updates, the new sleeker looks, the increased abilities and new features that come alongside a brand spanking new phone. But I am not the kind of person who goes running to the store to grab one as soon as possible.
So nobody was more surprised than me when I fell completely in love with the new Pixel 2 and everything it's capable of. From the feel of it in my hand to the features hidden under that casing, there is a lot here to love. I've picked my favorite features out and I'm going to tell you why they come together to deliver a phone built for everyone from your mom to your tech-obsessed roomie.
Look and feel
There is something to be said for a phone that fits easily in your hand and feels solid and stable. Over the last few years, the trend towards 'bigger is better' has been marching slowly forward, and that's been bad news for people with tiny hands like me. Trying to take a photo one handed with a Note 8 or Galaxy S8 was an effort in futility form me.
The Pixel 2 is small enough to fit comfortably in my hand without feeling small or flimsy. Even better, it feels solid, and not slippery. Considering I'm as clumsy as the day is long, being able to keep a solid hand on my phone is key. The colors are fantastic, and even though the kinda blue seemed super washed out in photos, it's a gorgeous grey-blue that I've come to absolutely adore.
A sweet, sweet, camera
The first thing that I checked out after getting a hold of this bad boy was the camera. I've never been what you could call a photog, but I love capturing the awesome moments of my life. From selfies when my makeup is on point, to hundreds of photos of my dog, to photos from day trips and important moments, my phone is always there. In the past, I've always enjoyed the camera on my phone but it's rare that I'm blown away.
The Pixel 2 changed all of that. It captures clear, vibrant photos that just cannot be overstated. It works beautifully in normal light, and it takes some jaw-dropping shots in low light as well. But my favorite features of the camera come in the form of EIS stabilization, and portrait selfie mode. Portrait selfies let me take amazing shots that take next to no effort and look absolutely amazing.
The addition of both OIS and EIS makes a big difference.
From the blur around faces in the photos with this mode to the fact that you get access to the original and the edited shot, there is a ton here to love. Of course without the addition of both OIS and EIS I wouldn't love it nearly so much. I suffer from benign tremors in both of my hands at all times. This means that even on the best days they tremble pretty noticeably, and I can't count the number of photos at places like weddings that have been ruined by this tremble.
Since getting my Pixel 2, I've only managed to come out with one blurry photo, and that can be blamed on my rambunctious dog moving at an inopportune moment. Compared to every third or fourth photo with a Note 8, and roughly one out of every four with an original Pixel, I've already noticed how much more often I whip out this phone to snag a snapshot.
Now Playing lets me keep discovering new music
I've always been a pretty big music fan, and for most of my luck, my only hope was to look up lyrics or hope that I heard a song title or artist when I heard a new song that I enjoyed. For the most part, this hasn't been too problematic, but with the addition of Now Playing, finding the new details is easier than it has ever been.
Even when I'm offline it's got access to a catalogue of over 10,000 songs.
Now Playing will automatically detect, and show me the Song Title and Artist, for whatever song it can detect playing nearby. This feature works whether I have an internet connection or not, and even when I'm offline it's got access to a catalogue of over 10,000 songs. While it didn't recognize Delta Rae when I put it on, it did catch both BabyMetal and even Space Unicorn within moments.
While initially Now Playing just shows up on the lock screen, if I tap on it, will launch Google Assistant giving me all the information about the song playing. This means links to albums, upcoming appearances, anything else I might want to know. All I know is that it makes finding the new music I hear easier and more awesome than it's ever been before.
Google Assistant is better than ever
Being organized has never actually been a strong suit of mine, but Google Assistant does make it easier to keep better track of everything without losing my mind in the process. Still, with my last Pixel, I was never what you'd call an avid user of Google Assistant. After spending the spring with Galaxy devices, being able to easily launch Google Assistant made a huge difference.
Being able to easily launch and access Google Assistant has made a pretty significant difference.
I can launch with a squeeze, or now with a better verbal command of Hey Google and that makes more of a difference than you'd think. The AI behind Google Assistant has also been improving over time meaning that it understands me easier, and brings up the relevant information that I'm looking for easier as well.
Being able to easily launch and access Google Assistant has made a pretty significant difference too. I'm more apt to use it to set reminders for additions to my schedule, and the algorithm for delivering the news I'll want to see has been top notch so far. Unlike in the past where Google Assistant seemed neat, not integral, it's now so easy to use that I have it open before even really thinking about it.
This is a phone worth getting excited over
It's easy to see how much work went into the little details with Google's Pixel 2, and that work has paid off in every avenue. For the first time I feel like a phone was made with me, and people like me, in mind. Features like Now Playing, and stabilization when taking photos, make even the most common uses for your pocket computer even more awesome.
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL
The Pixel 2 is the first phone that feels like it was built for me
But the screen issue overshadows some of the excitement. This would be the phone to beat if it had a better screen. The asking price is tough to swallow for a user to be asked to live with it shortcoming.
Agree. For a phone over $800, it can be much better. TBH, I never believe ANY phone is worth >$600.
For all the fixes, that Google comes up, LOL. Just garbage.
The Pixel 2 is $650, not over $800.
And based on what I've read, the (HTC) Pixel 2 has not had reported display issues that have been noticed on the (LG) Pixel 2 XL.
OIS is required for me because I also have benign essential tremor. That's why I enjoy the continually updated HTC 10 that's also scheduled for Oreo.
In addition to being a blazing fast performer, both the back and front cameras have OIS. No more blurry photos or wobbly videos.
Eh? I thought it was the Pixel 2 XL that had screen issues.
What screen issue? She's reviewing the 2, not the 2 XL.
This!
Doesn't matter...must complain...
ROFL
Haters are out of control.
Edit- maybe not haters, but apparently no one can read and comprehend to save their lives.
Both
Too much, read the article.
$650 seems about right...
Please tell me WHY this would be a 'phone to beat'??? Have you, by any chance, heard of Samsung? LG? Ever hear of expandable memory? Headphone jack? Premium, solid build?
Obviously this isn't the phone for you. Me neither. This is her opinion and why most of us love Android. You love the Note 8 or S8, I do to. She loves the Pixel 2 and I prefer the Pixel 2 XL. In my book that a win for all of us.
As others have pointed out, it depends what you want in a phone. I've had all the recent Galaxy S series Samsungs, a couple of LGs, the OnePlus amongst others. They're all good phones and the hardware is sometimes better than the Pixel. The Samsung Note 8 has probably the best hardware of any current phone. BUT the Pixel is about the Google software and machine learning. If you value things like an SD slot or a headphone jack or a 'better' display above that then fine - you have made a choice different from that of most Pixel users. You're not wrong, they'e not wrong, it's about choices.
I got a bad unit of the 2 XL, then spent some time with it in the store and decided yesterday I just wasn't as in love with it as I hoped I'd be, so I'm going to try the Pixel 2 instead. It's backordered a few weeks at this point unfortunately, but I've lived with an external battery strapped to my 6P for the past eight months, I can live with it a month longer. Hopeful I end up liking the Pixel 2 enough to finally switch, because I cringe at the idea of spending another year carrying a battery with me everywhere and I'm not ready to try going back to the world of non-Google phones after past disappointments.
Nice promotional pep talk. I'm not hating on this phone, but let's be real. Someone didn't do their job. The product was rushed through the gates. All the best to pixel though....#StillGoogle
In what way? What issues does the Pixel 2 have that you're referring to being rushed?
The issues relating to a different model I imagine.
I feel like with all the 2 XL display stuff going the Pixel 2 has been overlooked as possibly the best phone of the year.
Personally I have a V20 and will be going to a smaller phone next time and I can't see a better phone than the pixel 2
3 days left before the best phone of the year is announced.
The HTC U11 Plus, indeed. If any phone has the chance to lure me away from Google, it's the U11P. I can't believe I'm saying that about an HTC phone, but the prospect of that 4,000 mAh battery, speedy Sense software and BoomSound audio (which I love, and prefer to even LG's quad DAC) has me salivating. The U11P is what the 2 XL SHOULD have been, until Google decided to cut corners with that damn LG panel in place of Samsung.
Hopefully the U11 Plus doesn't disappoint. Sure, I'd miss out on timely OS updates and security patches, but I still haven't received Oreo on my 6P, and I'm still stuck on the August security patch. I could side load, but I'm not adept at it. Talking to Google Support, all I got from then was that my phone is "part of the last batches" to receive updates", and that "[I]should get it soon." Right... I'll not hold my breath.
You'll get monthly security patches like I receive on my year old HTC 10. Moreover the phone will release with Oreo and be supported through P & Q.
I prefer a smaller form factor 5.2 to 5.5.
Wow, that sucks your 6p hasn't recieved Oreo. TBH though, it's probably Android's least noticable upgrade, although as a Nexus owner you're kinda not getting what I'm sure you expected when you made the original purchase.
The U11P has me excited too, though I've been hyped for enough phones to learn by now that there will be something me and most everyone else doesn't like about it. That seems to be how it typically goes.
If the U11P is what I think it'll be, that'll be promising for next year's Pixel, assuming HTC will be making it.
It's out already, it's called the Galaxy Note 8.
Some people just might not want the uninstallable extra and redundant features bloat and Samsung's trademark ass backwards navigation buttons for a significantly higher price.
Best phone of the year? Are you for real? Seriously? The Note 8 wipes the floor with this piece of cheap plastic junk!
We get it, you like the Note 8. Awesome. You do realize though that there's something called 'opinion' which allows people to like different phones for different reasons.
I'm looking forward to it. Mine arrived today. I would've liked the blue, but it's a Verizon exclusive. I have a paralyzed arm, so the XL & pretty much every other high-end phone is too big for me. I'll also be switching to ProjectFi because I'm constantly traveling overseas and I rarely use more than 2gigs a month. I use wifi mostly when not overseas.
I think it's funny how many people, like half of those that already commented on this thread, can't seem to understand that this phone and the 2XL are different phones. Then again, that's not surprising because a lot of commenters don't read the thread and make, chosen, ignorant posts.
It arrives today. I bought it in white. If I bought the black I would've received it last week.
I would love to have either of the Pix elated 2 brothers. But alas, my two years isn't up till the Pix elated 3's come out.
Great phone, but when I read comments such as "best phone of the year" I can't help but to chuckle. I would take the Galaxy S9, LG V30, or Galaxy Note8 over this.
I'd take the ZenFone 4 Pro over this. It has an AMOLED display, microSD, 6GB of RAM, 128 GB storage, real dual cameras, and I believe it even has a headphone jack. And it's $599.
Yeah, when they make statements as fact when in reality it is just their opinion it gets a little annoying.
Yes, S9 is a awesome phone. I have three.
3? Well I have 5 and just pre-ordered the S10 and S11. Step your game up.
Well, except she's talking about the 2 which is a much smaller phone than the ones you listed . .
Except the V30 is almost the exact same size as the Pixel 2.
This article title is similar to Donald Trump when he claims AMERICA FIRST
Pixel this year has flopped and no positive reveiw or promos or ads will be able to change that!
That's not the case. It's this sort of response believing all of the alarmist social media outlets about the success of a phone before it even begins shipping in earnest that epitomizes the flaws in the social media hype train whether positive or negative. This phone has been well received by the reviewer. It works for her. That was her only statement. The screen issues on the XL.... which isn't even being reviewed here are alarmist, are more about technophiles than the average consumer, and most likely aren't going to be noticed by the average consumer with normal usage. The jury is still out on it's commercial success. So far I've read that orders are double from the last iteration of the handsets at this point in the life-cycle, so at the very least they're trending upward and not nearly a flop.
One question, do you think Google is able to have better sales than LG and HTC? No
And those two companies are still losing money! Apple and Samsung are leading in major markets.
Google phones are just indie products that have no chance without any problems so what are their chances when they are plaqued with severe issues?
HTC, yes. Not that it matters, Google now has some ownership. Actually within five years Google might overtake LG. Then again Google has invested in LG displays. Basically in my opinion doesn't matter one bit between the three. What might get interesting is Samsung. I think Google sees the writing on the wall, that Samsung might try and go their own way. Samsung has basically forked Android. Most of the general public doesn't even know Samsung runs Android. It's a Galaxy, correct? Hopefully Google succeeds.
I haven't done any comparisons. However you have to frame "success" in the eyes of Google in regards to the Pixel lineup a litte differently than companies that are primarily hardware companies. Apple's largest growth segment is the App Store and may soon surpass hardware sales. Google is making most of it's money on services period. They don't need to crush it in the hardware department. It's also somewhat difficult to separate Pixel sales from LG and HTC considering they're the ones making the handsets for Google. Basically the screen issues on the XL, such as they are and whether blown out of proportion or not, are the social media stories that are getting the most play but Verizon has spent quite a bundle advertising for this year's Pixel phones. Which message is actually getting the largest share of eyeballs and who's listening? It'll be interesting to see how it performs over last year.
Rah rah, sis boom bah. Google now appeased, and the 'zine won't fold after all.
Great article Jen. You forgot to mention the unlimited backup Photo storage. That's a huge win for me! Even with the screen issues on the pixel 2 XL, it's still the best phone out. No competition!
V30 is better, removable storage, headphone jack, Quad dac,. Nothing can beat that.
I compared P1 and P2 cameras, all pictures looked the same to me and some are better on P1 for some reason. I hoped to see some differences but unfortunately there were none. The flaring was in fact fixed on P2
Yeah the P2 seems like it just slightly improved the P1's cameras. That was probably their intention.
I've got the smaller pixel 2 and it's by far the best phone ive ever had. It's solid, fast, great goodle hardware and NO bloatware, Oreo onboard. Could not be happier
I completely agree. I sold my Samsung Galaxy S8 and bought the Pixel 2. Love it. Lean and mean. What's the point in having a phone with visual wow factor like the S8 but which is a bit of a disappointment and a kludge to run?
Wow, you paid a hefty premium for a sidegrade at best and a downgrade in most cases...
I don't understand. I feel I have upgraded to a much better user experience. When is the S8 going to get Oreo? What about the version after that? The Pixel 2 camera is better than the S8. I'm much more interested in a phone as a tool rather than a piece of flashy jewelry. Other than the bling factor I can't think of anything else I'm interested in which is worse on the Pixel than the S8. Yeah, I would have preferred slightly smaller bezels, but I'm not hung up on bezels - I found the complete lack of side bezels on the S8 very much a negative. The screen curves just so Samsung can claim a larger screen size. Who wants to watch a video which curls round the sides? I never loved my S8, I was wowed by it in the shop but like with a new car that soon wore off and reality took over.
Making the same switch. There is something very very nice about working the Samsung display and I will miss that along with wireless charging and the magnetic blaster for Samsung Pay. BUT... I always feel like I'm having to force my phone to operate the way I would like rather than the way Samsung would like and there are just little naggy glitches from time to time due to beta testing features from specific launchers or just using apps in general that Samsung hasn't tied as tightly to the skin. Looking forward to seeing how the Google architecture plays out on a handset that is specifically designed for it's services. Touch Wiz or Samsung Home as they're calling it now just always seems a little bloated and less intuitive. Should be a fun experiment! Enjoy the new P2!
I bought the Pixel 2 (not the XL) for my wife and myself and so far, it's been a really great phone. As stated by the author, the phone actually got me exited about technology again. I also switched from a 'phablet' to just this regular sized phone, partial due to the cost of the Pixel 2 XL, but partially due to larger phones not being very 'pocket-able'. Yes, I'd love it if the Pixel 2 screen was from edge-to-edge, but for 95% of what I do on a phone, I don't miss the larger screen.
For me, this phone was not "rushed to market"... so far, mine has worked perfectly. Perhaps the XL is a different story.
n/a
Nice write up for a great phone...
I'll stick with my pix 2 XL for it's great screen and better battery life. The Non XL is a good 2nd choice for small hands.
You don't have to have small hands to enjoy a smaller phone.
I might get this over the XL. My only problem is basically same size as S8 but screen is 5 in not 5.8.
I have the 2 or 2 XL and I use the 2 more because it's essentially the same phone as 2XL but I can use it one handed.
I love my 2 XL. No complaints and zero issues so far.
Great post!
I do think that when it comes to the everyday things you do, it's important to have something that handles them well. The additional features that you like should be a bonus.
LMFAO! I tried this because I read an article about Google Assistant no longer working right with Google Play Music.
[hold down Bixby button] "Play Stormy Night Blues"
Bixby opens up Google Play music and plays the song.
----------------
"Ok, Google, play Stormy Night Blues"
"That song is only available to Google Play Subscribers" (opens Google Play Music and plays some radio station instead.)
Yes, Google provides the best software experience, right?
I just tried that and it played through Spotify - which is the service I subscribe to. You like Bixby then? I ended up disabling the Bixby button on my S8. It's part of that Samsung app and service duplication thing I didn't like. But it's horses for courses - what ever floats your boat and all that. I love diversity and how we can all find a phone that we enjoy using. Let's not be tribal about it because all that does is give power to the rich guys who run the corporations.
I wish kinda blue wasn't a Verizon exclusive. That makes me sad. Other than that, can't wait for mine to arrive!
Me too. The blue would have been sweet, or a Panda on the smaller unit with the orange button unlocked... I'm sure that's coming later to entice new sales once the initial offering has cooled.
If you like cheap, plastic junk with no expandable memory and no headphone jack, this is the phone for you! Looked at this garbage today at the Verizon store...felt the need to sanitize my games afterwards.
Good for you! It's sociologically fascinating to hear of people with such strong feelings about a phone! Tribalism at its best. As long as you feel happy and fulfilled that's all that matters!
Seen a few in person...the screen on this may not fall under the same issues as the XL2, but it is lack-luster at best.