Helping to silence notifications while on the road.

It can sometimes be quite easy to get lost in our phones, and while there's nothing inherently wrong with this, there are times and places where our devices need to put away. Picking up your phone to check notifications or browse through Twitter while driving can be awfully tempting at times, and Google is rolling out a new API next year to help cut back on these potential distractions.

One of the new features of the Pixel 2/2 XL is Driving Do Not Disturb. This is a setting that allows you to automatically turn on Do Not Disturb when your Pixel 2 detects that you're behind the wheel, and the phone does this through the use of low power signals, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connections.

The feature is currently limited to Do Not Disturb settings for the Pixel 2, but beginning in early 2018, Google says that it'll be releasing the API for this tech so that developers can integrate it into their own applications.

Google is calling it the Activity Recognition Transition API, and we'll likely see it adopted into navigation and safe driving apps that are meant to safely be used when on the road. A more specific ETA for the API's release has yet to be announced, but we can probably expect to see apps add the tech within Q1 of 2018.

Google Pixel 2 will automatically enable Do Not Disturb if you're driving