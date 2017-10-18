Wireless charging may not be as important as water resistance or a great camera, but to me it's essential.
I've had a good run: since about April, I've been consistently using a phone with wireless charging. It started with the LG G6 in late February, continued with the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in April, transitioned somewhat awkwardly to the Moto Z2 Play and Z2 Force with an optional Moto Mod, and went right through to the end of summer with the Galaxy Note 8 and LG V30. Oh, and the iPhone 8 Plus, too.
Sure, there were some blips in between — the HTC U11, the OnePlus 5, the BlackBerry KEYone — but for the most part, the wireless charging pads next to my bed and in my office have been in near-constant use this year.
Wireless charging is still more of a want than a need, but it's so, so convenient.
That's coming to an end with the Pixel 2 series. While the phone is practically overflowing with 2017's best hardware specs, including water resistance, its metal chassis negates the one thing that I've come to take for granted from most flagships today. Wireless charging has insinuated itself into my life in ways I didn't expect; popping a phone onto a charger for a few minutes to top it up before leaving the house is convenient in ways that hunting for a plug never will be. People can criticize Qi charging's finicky nature — you must place the phone just right, or else — but it doesn't take long to find the sweet spot.
Wireless charging hasn't exactly taken off, even with Apple's newfound support of the standard. It's the very definition of a want versus a need, and its benefits aren't clear until it's had sufficient time to call attention to itself. When first placing a phone on a wireless charger, you may ask, 'So what? This ain't all that.' And that first time, it may be true. But do it again and again, and then buy a second charging pad for somewhere else in your house, and it quickly becomes indispensable.
That the Pixel 2 doesn't have wireless charging isn't enough to quell my affection for it, nor dissuade me from buying the larger Pixel 2 XL when it's available in Canada, but it goes a long way to make me consider the Galaxy Note 8 as my daily driver in the long-term. And with companies like Starbucks expanding their support for in-store wireless charging, and Ikea doubling down on home furniture with the feature built in, it'll be interesting to see whether, a year from now, people actually give a damn.
In the meantime, my Note 8 is propped up on its Convertible, and it's looking pretty damn good right now.
Reader comments
Darn you Daniel. I was just getting to the point of convincing myself that a lack of wireless charging wasn't a big deal...
It isn't. I've had many devices with wireless charging and I find myself plugging them in 98% of the time.
It is. I've had many devices with wireless charging and I find myself not plugging them in 98% of the time.
^this......wireless charging my devices since the palm pre FTW
It's not. I had the S8 and didn't want to waste money on convenience. With the battery lasting all day, why bother charging on a wireless port when sleeping at night?
No, it isn't.
Yeah to me it isn't but I can understand why it would be for someone like Daniel.
I wouldn't buy a phone that doesn't have this feature! Google is really slacking on this....
Not a big deal, I picked up a charging pad on amazon for my pixel xl for less than 10 dollars. Sticks on the back of the device, has a short right angle plug that plugs into the charging port. Thin enough my case fits over the phone (Seidio case) with no issues. I already had wireless chargers left over from other devices that are working fine.
This was my biggest 'sacrifice' going to the new Pixel. For those times you don't need fast charging like overnight on my nightstand or at my desk at work, wireless charging is amazing. Somewhat of a first world 'problem', sure, but definitely something I'll miss.
Until your phone disconnects and stops charging in the night for no reason and you wake up with a nearly dead phone.
One of the reasons I went with the V30 instead. I also think the side bezels are hideous on the Pixel 2 XL. The MicroSD on the V30 was just icing on the cake. No regrets!
BTW: Last time I had an LG was the G3 and never really liked LG's software but really don't have any complaints with the current version on the V30. Performance and battery life far exceeded any expectations I had when I got this phone. Absolutely outstanding!
Wireless charging isn't that big of a deal (to anyone but the 2% of people who actually love it), but It also has a bad screen and no headphone jack. If it was $399 or $499, maybe you could forgive the fact that it's lacking in a few areas. It was easy to give Google a pass when they were offering cut-rate Nexus phones. If they want to charge flagship prices, there shouldn't be all these compromises.
“...popping a phone onto a charger for a few minutes to top it up before leaving the house is convenient in ways that hunting for a plug never will be.”
How so? It’s not like wireless charging negates the need to locate the charger. And if you’re topping it off before leaving the house, you’re probably better off plugging it in to get more juice in the same amount of time.
In my opinion, the inconvenience of not being able to easily use the phone while it’s charging wirelessly coupled with the slower charging speeds make it a tough sell.
You nailed it. Also, until Chi becomes nearly flawless, you can never fully know your phone is actually charging unless you are monitoring it constantly. It just disconnects for no reason way too often. I'd rather just plug in a cable and forget about it.
I used Qi on the Nexus 5 and a modded GN for years and NEVEr hat that problem with a ~$13 chinese pad.
there are really bad charge pads, even from beling and so on, the nokia pads where really nice and so was the cheap chinese one, the phone aligned well with its magnets and gave propper "i am charging" feedback.
Pretty much this. I'm a tech geek and things that are shiny and new are always a draw but aisde from the cool factor, wireless charging seems hugely impractical at this stage.
There's definitely an added convenience to walking by and setting it down without having to hardly slow down or think about it, or use more than one hand to get it charging. It's really hard to quantify the benefit until you get used to doing it for awhile. Yes, this is absolutely a first world problem (if that), but once you get used to it, it's pretty nice.
Spot on. It's slower and you can't use your phone when it's charging.
I’ve had and enjoyed wireless charging, and have it on another phone I have right now. Meanwhile, my Pixel XL doesn’t have it, and my Pixel 2 arriving this Friday doesn’t have it, but I bet the Pixel 3’s will have it, because Apple features it on their phones this year.
Wireless charging and lack of headphone jack were 50% the reason I am not buying a Pixel 2. The other 50% is the cost. It's about $150 too expensive.
I charged my Nexus 5 while I slept at night. I probably went weeks at a time without plugging it in or worrying about charging it. Just plopped it down on the Tylt before I went to bed. Man, I miss the old Nexus phones and the way Google used to be.
With how closely they seem to copy Apple it's almost guaranteed we see wireless charging next year.
It wasn't essential... oh wait...
Don't want wireless charging personally. If I only have a few minutes, I'd rather get faster charge from a wire. Ever since reversible USB-C the level of effort to plug in a phone is negligible.
Wireless charging is what finally pushed my wife to upgrade her 3 year old iPhone to the 8. I had a couple of pads around the house already due to trying various android devices from time to time, and that was the one feature she was always jealous of. It seems silly, but it really is convenient once you get used to just plopping it down instead of having to take all the extra effort (sarcasm, but true) to use two hands to plug it in.