The Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are the first phones to come equipped with eSIM technology, but only subscribers of Project Fi will be able to take advantage of it.
Google's Pixel 2 event was full of announcements, and although we had a pretty good idea of what to expect going into the event, Google still managed to sneak in a few surprises here and there – one of which being eSIM support.
The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL support the traditional nanoSIM technology that we've seen on smartphones for years, but in addition to this, they'll also come equipped with a new technology called eSIM. Rather than using a traditional card, eSIM allows you to connect to your carrier's network and service right out of the box without any physical card required. This technology has previously been available on gadgets like smartwatches and tablets, but this is the first time it's appeared on a smartphone.
Until other carriers adopt the new tech, only Project Fi subscribers can use the Pixel 2's eSIM tech.
This new tech is undoubtedly cool, but only a small group of people will be able to use it at first. For the time being, the Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL's eSIM functionality will be limited to subscribers on Project Fi. There's nothing Google can really do about this until other carriers adopt eSIM tech for their own networks, but either way, it's insanely cool that we're one step closer towards a future where physical SIM cards are a thing of the past.
Assuming you're on Project Fi and preordered your Pixel 2, setup should be dead simple when you finally receive your new phone. There will be an option to use the Pixel 2 SIM-free during the setup process, and as long as you're connected to a Wi-Fi network, it shouldn't take long at all to get your service working.
For those of us that aren't on Fi, we'll have to resort to using the Pixel 2's nanoSIM tray (for now). That may well change in the future:
For now, we're piloting eSIM on the newest Pixel devices with Project Fi. We look forward to sharing what we learn and working together with industry partners to encourage more widespread adoption.
Reader comments
I don't know if this is necessarily a step forward depending on how it's handled. I could totally see this being like CDMA back in the day where you needed your carriers permission every time you switch a device and had to call to activate a new phone.
I love being able to simply swap SIM cards as needed now, this would need to be handled in software and be just as easy for it to be an improvement over simply changing a SIM Card.
Exactly, the system is only as good as the web service to support it, and in the case of wireless carriers, it's bound to be terrible. Not to mention those cases when you just need to swap devices for a day or two, you can't beat a physical SIM. MVNOs like FI, Ting, Republic and others have made the phone swapping process painless, so if the big 4 can make that happen, I'm all for it since it means avoiding a sometimes ridiculous SIM kit charge.
Excellent point, and precisely why I don't want to see widespread adoption of eSIM. As soon as eSIMs are mainstream you will be beholden to carrier restrictions and all of the years of effort to try to detach from the carriers will go down the drain.
Mr Savant, its no different than having a phone locked to a network now. Thanks for making a mountain out of a mole hill.
I wish my TV still had a channel knob on it........I hate remote controls and no one could change the channel on me. Screw new technology.
Just like when I used Sprint before Sprint used SIM cards.
That was because Sprint (and Verizon) used CDMA technology, which didnt have a sim until LTE came out.
