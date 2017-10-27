Still no word when Netflix will support picture-in-picture on Android 8.0.

Android Oreo is filled with all sorts of tweaks and changes compared to Nougat, but one of the biggest user-facing features is picture-in-picture. Picture-in-picture allows you to keep watching a video while doing other things on your phone, and we've seen it supported by the likes of YouTube, Duo, and even Maps. Following the release of the Android 8.1 Oreo beta, it's now been discovered that Netflix is the latest app to support this.

If you're running 8.1 Oreo on your Nexus or Pixel device and want to use Netflix with picture-in-picture, it works just like we've seen in other apps that also support it. Just start playing a video within the Netflix app, press the home button, and the video will then shrink down so you can continue watching it while doing other tasks on your device.

Netflix confirmed to Android Police that this is an official feature with its application, but the odd part here is that picture-in-picture is only working with 8.1 and not 8.0. It's unclear when Netflix will move this feature over to 8.0, but seeing as how it's already working with 8.1, we're inclined to believe that it'll be pushed out sooner rather than later.