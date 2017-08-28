The latest version of Google Maps makes Oreo's PiP actually usable and adds other news features.

While Google Maps added support for Android Oreo's Picture-in-Picture mode a few weeks ago, it wasn't actually any good. Users reported rendering issues and application crashes, prohibiting the PIP experience. That has been fixed with the latest update to Google Maps.

Android Police reports that Google Maps 9.60 has fixed the previous issues with PIP, meaning all Android Oreo users will now be able to take advantage of the feature. Update: kolyan2k in the comments section has pointed out the feature appears to be tied to a server-side roll out.

Also spotted in the update file were references to a new "personal notes" feature. This would presumably allow users to jot down specific information for a location, such as a gate code, that you wouldn't want to share with the general public or save in a permanent Google Keep note. Another feature will allow business owners to publish events through the smartphone app. Owners can already put events information in Maps via the website, but being able to publish events through the app would be great for adding or changing events quickly.

The one (possible) feature that I'll be most excited for is shortcut support. Rather than dig through the hamburger menu every time one opens the Maps application, users would be able to pin shortcuts to a specific location in the interface to save a few seconds. Another cool feature will allow for restaurant goers to add photos and reviews of their food dishes, with a basic rating system consisting of a thumbs up. Hopefully, Google fleshes that out before launch, with a 1 to 5 scale to let users know about "meh" food offerings. Google Maps 9.60 is rolling out to users now.

Have you received the latest Google Maps update? Let us know down below!