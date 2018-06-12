For a limited time, you can grab a one-year MLB.TV subscription for just $49.99, which is more than 50% off its regular price. The All Teams package normally sells for $115.99 per year or $24.99 a month. If you only care about one team, you can grab the Single Team subscription for $39.99, a savings of $50 compared to its normal price. There's still plenty of the 2018 baseball season to enjoy, especially since the World Series doesn't begin until October 23.

The best part is that you can stream MLB.TV on a wide variety of devices, including the Xbox One, Roku, Apple TV, and more. If you really want to earn some extra points this Father's Day, pair the discounted subscription with some discounted streaming hardware to make a complete package. Amazon's Fire TV Stick is down to $29.99 and the 4K version is only $49.99. The Roku Express is only $29.99, but for $10 more you can step up to the more powerful Roku Streaming Stick. The Xbox One S is down to $199.99 for a limited time as well.

DIRECTV NOW has a pair of streaming offers as well, and this adds another layer to your gift. Pre-paying for one-month of service (just $35) gets you a free Roku Streaming Stick, and pre-paying for three months ($105) can score you an Apple TV 4K.

You can't go wrong with any of these options, but with Father's Day rapidly approaching, you won't want to wait long before getting your order in.