Having an LED light strip behind your TV or computer desk can work wonders not just for your eyesight but on the overall look and feel of your room, too. Right now, you can even score some serious savings Govee LED light strips and more at Amazon with prices from just $9. The one-day sale offers between 20% and 41% off the various kits, though the deals expire when sold out or when the day ends.

Lit deals Govee LED Light Strips Govee strip lights are super popular because of their balance of features and price, and several models are discounted by 20% or more at Amazon. The sale also features Govee's home temperature sensor. From $9 See at Amazon

There are a number of LED strip lights in the sale with varying lengths and features. The most affordable option is the 9.8-foot TV LED backlighting kit at $9.49, down from $15. It fits perfectly with televisions 46 to 60 inches in size. You'll get colorful lighting that can sync to your TV's sound thanks to the built-in mic.

It also comes with six brightness levels so you can dim or brighten the lights as you see fit. The wired-in control box is super convenient because it has only three buttons you need to control everything or use the remote control to change up the look without leaving your seat.

If you want something smarter, go for the Alexa-compatible Govee Dreamcolor LED strip lights. This kit is down to $39.99 which is a 20% discount and just $1 more than its all-time low price. The smart Wi-Fi LED strip light kit comes with two light strips measuring 16.4 feet long each, designed to be connected for a total length of 32.8 feet of lighting that you can control using your smartphone or with a voice assistant.

Once the Govee Home App is downloaded to your phone or tablet, you can control your lighting from anywhere. Switch from millions of colors, set schedules for when you want the lights to turn on or off, and more. You'll even be able to ask Alexa or the Google Assistant to control the lights even quicker using a device like an Echo Dot speaker.

These strip lights can be cut down to size and have a 3M adhesive backing which makes them easy to stick onto nearly any surface. Almost 2,500 customers have left reviews for this light strip kit on Amazon resulting in a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free two-day shipping on today's order. You'll also gain access to the rest of Prime's perks, such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.