Keeping your home clean is a lot of work — especially if you're in need of good help. The Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop was designed to give you the extra help you need and make it easy to ensure your floors are always clean when you come home from work for the day.

This robotic vacuum regularly sells for up to $600, though you can pick one up today for just $439 thanks to an early Prime Day deal at Amazon. That marks the best price ever reached on this model and 20% off the last lowest price it's reached.

Roborock S5 MAX Robot Vacuum and Mop The S5 Max uses smart navigation to map your house and plan its own routes to clean, though you can also control it with an app on your phone or with your voice. This model can run for up to 200 minutes of non-stop cleaning and also features a mop.

In our review of the Roborock S5 MAX, the vacuum scored 4.5 out of 5 stars with one of its main detractors being its cost. Now at more than $100 off the cost we reviewed it at, its price isn't as much of a concern.

The Roborock S5 MAX can be controlled using an app on your smartphone and uses smart navigation to map your house, plan routes, and work on a schedule. As long as there are no barriers higher than two centimeters, it can cross over them, clean, and self-recharge. The device is smart enough to avoid falling down the stairs, scratching up your house, and getting stuck. It features 2000Pa strong suction and can switch between several different modes including Carpet, Quiet, Mopping, Balanced, and Turbo & Max.

The Mi Home app lets you control all of the vacuum's more advanced functions, including setting no-go zones, scheduling, spot cleaning, and more. You can also pair it with Amazon Alexa for voice control using a device like the Echo Dot. The vacuum is backed up with a one-year warranty.

Over 650 reviewers at Amazon have left the Roborock S5 MAX with a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars collectively. It ships for free, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. Now's the perfect time to join with Prime Day happening next week!

