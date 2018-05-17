Woot is offering the original unlocked Google Pixel for as little as $199.99 in refurbished condition. There are a bunch of models available right now, including 32GB and 128GB versions of both the Pixel and Pixel XL. The Pixel XL starts at $209.99 for the 32GB version. You can pick between Quite Black or Very Silver in most of the configurations, though it's not known how much stock of each one is available. This is the original Google Pixel, which is still a very good phone by today's standards, especially at this price.