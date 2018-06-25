Amazon has PNY's 64GB Pro Elite microSD card on sale for $24.99 right now. The card normally sells for around $10 more, and this is a match of the lowest it's ever sold for. With read speeds of up to 95MB/s and write speeds of up to 90MB/s, this is one of the fastest cards available at this price. It's a Class 10 U3 card, which is rated for recording 4K video, making it perfect to use in your action camera or phone. You can also use it with an adapter in your PC, digital camera, or anywhere else that accepts SD cards.

These are magnet, shock, temperature, water, and X-ray proof. This discount makes the 64GB version $5 cheaper than the 32GB card is right now, so don't miss out.

See on Amazon