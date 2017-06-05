Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a $10 discount on the Chromecast Ultra from various retailers!

If you've had your eyes on the Chromecast Ultra but have been waiting for it to drop in price a bit, you won't want to miss out on this. Right now select retailers are offering $10 off the streaming media player, dropping the price down to just $59. With the Chromecast Ultra you can stream Netflix, YouTube and other media in 4K on a compatible TV set, something that previous generations were not able to do. If your wireless connection isn't the greatest and may not be able to handle 4K video properly, you can also use the built-in Ethernet port to get a more stable connection.

You can pick one up from Walmart, Best Buy, the Google Store, B&H Photo, and Target for the discounted prices right now. You'll need a 4K TV to take advantage of all the benefits, and if you don't already have one you can pick up a great set for around $350 these days.

Everything you need to know about streaming 4K on the Chromecast Ultra

For more great deals on tech, gadgets, home goods and more be sure to visit our friends at Thrifter now!