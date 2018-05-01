Anker is offering its black ultra-slim Bluetooth keyboard for $12.99 with coupon ANKER761, a savings of $7. If you prefer the white version, you can pick it up for the same price with coupon code ANKER762. The keyboard works with Windows and Mac computers, as well as Android and iOS devices, and has shortcut keys that work with all four operating systems.

It's 30% smaller than other keyboards and weighs in at just 6.7-ounces. The keys are quiet and comfortable to type on, and the battery lasts for over three months on a single set of AAA batteries. It doesn't come with any batteries, so you'll want to make sure to have some on hand.

Anker backs the keyboard with an 18-month warranty.

