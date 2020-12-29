Source: StackCommerce
Finally ready to part ways with your bulky bifold? With space for 10 cards and cash plus a secret compartment, Bando 2.0 is the ultimate minimal wallet. You can get it today for just $23.95, which is 20% off MSRP.
If you are tired of sitting on an uncomfortable lump of leather in your back pocket, Bando 2.0 is definitely worth your attention.
Made from ultra-thin Saffiano canvas, this slim wallet provides secure storage for your cards and weather protection for your cash.
Bando 2.0 also has two quick-draw slots for faster access to your favorite cards and pull-tab organization for the rest. Meanwhile, the secret compartment lets you store a key or some other important item.
Silicone grip dots ensure that your cards won't slip away, and the whole thing is built for everyday wear and tear. It's even backed by a two-year warranty.
In the words of HiConsumption, this wallet is "stylish yet durable enough to take from board meetings to the Bolivian rainforest."
It's normally priced at $30, but you can get Bando 2.0 today for just $23.95.
