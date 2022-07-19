Here's our first look at the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4

What you need to know

Supposed press renders of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 have appeared.

According to these, the Fold 4 will come in three different colors while the Flip 4 comes in four.

Both phones are expected to debut at the next Samsung Unpacked event, slated for August 10.

Shortly following Samsung's cryptic tweet surrounding an upcoming Unpacked event, we are getting our first look at what could be two of the phones that are expected to debut at the event. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 have shown up in what appears to be leaked press renders.

The first batch of images come via Evan Blass with 91mobiles, but don't offer too much insight as to what we can expect to see. According to the post, the Z Flip 4 will be available in four different colors (gray, purple, gold, and light blue), while the Fold 4 comes in three colors.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

This matches up with what we saw from 2021's best foldable phones, but Blass also confirms that there will be different colorways and special edition models available. From these renders, there's not much to discern, aside from the return of the side-mounted fingerprint scanner nestled beneath the volume rocker.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

Another leaked press render from Pricebaba, reveals that Samsung isn't doing too much in the way of changing things up. This image shows the phone in the same three colorways as the one from 91mobiles. However, it gives us a look at the back of the phone, again confirming that the incoming design changes will be minimal.

(Image credit: Pricebaba)

Rounding out this batch of leaked press renders, MySmartPrice shared another image of the Z Flip 4. This time, all four colors are shown off, as the phone is in clamshell mode, with another purple variant flipped slightly open. It's difficult to tell from these renders, but it's possible that the only major visual upgrade that comes to the Z Flip 4 is a slightly-larger Cover Screen. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 makes use of a 1.9-inch screen, while the Flip 4 is rumored to bump that up to 2.1-inches.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Rumored specs for Samsung's upcoming foldable phones include being powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. The Z Fold 4 is said to feature a 7.6-inch foldable AMOLED display, while the Cover Screen could be a bit larger than its predecessor at 6.2-inches.

We're also expecting Samsung to upgrade the camera hardware with the Fold 4 using the same main, ultrawide, and telephoto lens from the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As for the Flip 4, don't expect much, as Samsung could recycle the same cameras from the Z Flip 3 with dual 12MP sensors.

With Samsung confirming the August 10 date for Unpacked, there's less than a month to go before these phones are officially shown off. Until then, we expect quite a few more leaks to come out of the woodwork.