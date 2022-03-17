Best battery cases for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 2022

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a fairly large 5,000mAh battery inside that should easily carry the average user to the end of the day. However, some people still need more out of their phones and don't mind the extra heft that comes with a large battery case. If you want some extra juice for your S22 Ultra, you can start small with 4,700mAh or go all the way up to 10,000mAh if your need days of battery life. These are the best battery cases for the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

NEWDERY Galaxy S22 Ultra Battery Case $39.99 at Amazon Extended battery life



This 4,700mAh battery case is flexible and easy to put on and take off when you don't need the extra capacity. This case is designed to extend your existing battery and while it won't fully recharge your phone, it should give you plenty of time to make it to a charger. You can charge it wirelessly or with QuickCharge 3.0 via USB-C. ZeroLemon Galaxy S22 Ultra Battery Case 10000mAh $64.99 at Amazon Bulky and proud of it Carrying a ZeroLemon case around is like carrying a brick with your phone stuck inside, but the brand has developed a loyal following. This case has a massive 10,000mAh battery that can charge your S22 Ultra 1.4 times over. With a durable design and plenty of capacity, it's the perfect accessory for those that need to get things done without hanging around a power outlet. Belt Clip Holster for ZeroLemon 10000mAh Battery Case $12.99 at Amazon Quick access If you want ZeroLemon's huge battery case, keep in mind that it's not going to fit in your pocket comfortably. With the belt holster, you can keep your phone ready to go at any time with just a snap. It also works as a kickstand if you want to watch a long podcast or use your phone as a portable media player. NEWDERY Galaxy S22 Ultra Battery Case 10000mAh $59.99 at Amazon Massive capacity If you like the ease of access and design of the Newdery case but need more capacity, the 10,000mAh variant takes things up another notch. As expected, the case gets a lot thicker, but with the extra capacity, you can fully charge your S22 Ultra with a bit more battery left over to keep you topped up. mophie Juice Pack Connect Compact $68.69 at Amazon Only when you need it If you don't need a battery pack all the time but still want the option, you can attach and detach the mophie Juice Pack Connect at any time. This 5,000mAh battery pack uses wireless charging to give your phone an extra charge cycle whenever you need it. You can even charge it with wireless charging or USB-C.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with one of the largest batteries in a smartphone out of the box, but some people still need more. If you're willing to put up with the extra heft, you can use one of these cases to keep your phone running for hours or even days longer than it would alone. Still, if you don't need the capacity all the time, you might want to also have one of the best Galaxy S22 Ultra cases as a backup.

When it comes down to it, most people don't need the added capacity of a 10,000mAh pack on their phones at all times. The Newdery 4,700mAh battery case can give you nearly another full charge without giving up the ability to keep it in your pocket. This case is easy to take off and put on your device so you don't have to keep it on when you don't need the capacity either.

However, if you need the ultimate battery case, ZeroLemon's solution doesn't shy away from its brick-like design with squared-off edges and rugged build. It also pairs nicely with a belt holster so you can keep it with you at all times comfortably. Keep in mind that some users are noting that taking photos with the ultra-wide-angle lens shows the edges of the case in photos.