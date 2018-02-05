Butterfingers of the world, listen up.
When it comes to phone screens, the vast majority of handsets feature ones that are covered by glass. Advancements in Gorilla Glass help to prevent scratches and shatters for as long as possible, but with enough use, these things are bound to happen due to the nature of the material.
In just a years' time, a company called "Akhan Semiconductor" plans to aide in the release of the first smartphone with a display made out of diamonds.
Why diamonds? While there's certainly a cool factor that's hard to ignore, diamonds are also far more durable than glass. Akhan grows diamonds in its own lab, and it uses a special pattern that arranges them in a totally random fashion to help avoid deep cracks and further protect components beneath your phone's display.
Diamond screens are expected to cost more than ones made out of glass.
Furthermore, Akhan's diamond screens can be used in conjunction with other materials. For example, we could soon have a phone with a diamond layer and then Gorilla Glass 5 on top of it.
Akhan is reportedly working with manufacturers to integrate its diamond panels onto phones, and the first handset to utilize the material is scheduled for a release in 2019. It's unknown which companies Akhan is working with, and it's worth mentioning that Akhan missed its first release window of late 2017.
We've seen companies like Motorola release "shatter-proof" phones in the past, but rather than using diamonds, Moto opted for plastic. While phones such as the Moto Z2 Force have proven to be nearly impossible to shatter, they come at the cost of having screens that can be scratched far too easily. With diamonds, Akhan is hoping to offer the best of both worlds.
With all that said, do you have any interest in a phone with a diamond display? If so, would you pay more for one as opposed to a handset with a traditional glass screen?
Reader comments
That would benefit heat dissipation too.
Sounds cool but the reality is that while diamonds are very hard they are also very brittle so this may make them less susceptible to scratches they'll shatter just as easily as gorilla glass does now. The only advantage I see here is that if they can control the pattern of the break so it doesn't spider out all across the screen.
Sounds expensive but can't wait to see it
I bet it won't happen, just like sapphire didn't. It's too expensive and OEMs are already pushing the maximum they can charge for phones before the break point (Apple already broke it, hence the disappointing sales of the iCrap X).
I'm sure one or two phones will show up with it. But mass adoption won't happen.
Only if they make it foldable /s
Why not use sapphire like many watches use?
It currently can't be produced in large enough quantities in the sizes necessary for phone screens to be incorporated into a major phone release. Even if there were enough, the economy of scale is still not there and so it would be prohibitively expensive.
Diamonds are Forever! Yikes!
He got it at Jared!
That should bring the price of these $1000 phones down. 😞
I don't see it really happening, too costly.
The gorilla glass is the part that breaks (not including the LCD), that's why there's a plastic coat on top of the Z2 Force's glass display. This would be no different...the glass is the weak part.
Every screen begins with Kay... No, no takers..? Rough crowd
I wouldn't want to pay more for it. I guess I've been lucky but ive never shattered or even cracked a screen on a phone so far. Gorilla glass is good enough for me.
"Diamond screens are expected to cost more than ones made out of glass."
Really. Who would have thought.