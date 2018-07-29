The Philips Hue smart dimming kit is down to $27.98 on Amazon. This is a price we haven't seen on this kit since August last year. It usually sells for $35 and only drops to around $32 when it drops at all.

This kit is a simple way to get into smart dimming. It comes with the Philips Hue Dimmer Switch and one compatible light bulb. The switch can control up to ten lights wirelessly if you decide to expand it. The switch itself is battery-powered and wireless too, so you can adhere it wherever you please without the struggles that come with wiring other dimmer switches.

With the Hue Bridge (sold separately), you can connect up to 50 lights and 10 dimmer switches together for total home lighting automation. But for anyone without a massive home or someone who needs just a handful of lights to work together, the dimmer switch will work great all on its own. Users give it 4.5 out of 5-star ranking on Amazon.

