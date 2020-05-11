Philips Hue is one of the best picks out there when it comes to smart home lighting, and for just one day only, Best Buy is giving you the chance to get started with outdoor smart lights at a discount. Select Philips Hue outdoor smart lights are now up to $70 off while supplies last, and at these prices, that definitely won't be for long. Shipping is free on orders totaling $35 or more.

If you're new to using Philips Hue products, it's important to know you'll also need a Philips Hue Bridge for your setup. That allows the Philips Hue products to all work together; you can even sync them as a group and control multiple lights with one touch.

Philips Hue puts control back at your fingertips. There are a number of outdoor lights you can choose from in today's sale, from spotlights and PAR-38 bulbs to floodlights, outdoor motion sensor lights, and more. You'll find the best discount on this Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Lily Outdoor Spot Light Base Kit. Right now it's down to $269.99, saving you $70 off its usual cost of $340. This 3-pack allows you to set each light with a different color or make them all the same using an app on your smartphone. Philips Hue lights can even be controlled with your voice if you have a compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device.

There's not much time left to score these deals at Best Buy, so be sure to take a look at the full sale before prices have a chance to rise back to normal. Best Buy offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more; otherwise, shipping starts at $5.99. You could also skip the shipping charge by choosing Curbside Pickup for a store near you.