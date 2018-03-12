Philips is introducing a range of new Hue lights for outdoor spaces. The new options include wall-mounted lights, spotlights, and a pedestal lamp, and the smart lights are offered in both color and white shades. The outdoor lighting options are weatherproof and can be hooked up to an existing Hue bridge.
Philips says the Lily spotlight can be used to "highlight the key design features in your garden, illuminating beautiful flower beds, or potted plants," whereas the Calla bollard is ideal for "path lighting and can also be used to enhance your outdoor space." Both models let you choose from 16 million colors.
You can also control them the same way as your indoor lights via Google Assistant and Alexa, and set automated schedules from the Hue app. With the Home & Away feature, you can set the lights to come on automatically when you're approaching your house.
The new outdoor lighting options include three wall-mounted luminaires in the Hue white range: the 800 lumen Inara and Lucca at $49 and $59, and the 2600 lumen Ludere, which will retail for $129. The Hue line is also getting a PAR38 bulb that will slot into existing fixtures, with each bulb costing $29 and a double-pack available for $49.
Meanwhile, the Lily spotlight will retail for $279/€299, and the Calla bollard will go on sale for $139/€139. The outdoor range will go on sale in the U.S. and Europe starting this July.