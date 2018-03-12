Philips is introducing a range of new Hue lights for outdoor spaces. The new options include wall-mounted lights, spotlights, and a pedestal lamp, and the smart lights are offered in both color and white shades. The outdoor lighting options are weatherproof and can be hooked up to an existing Hue bridge.

Philips says the Lily spotlight can be used to "highlight the key design features in your garden, illuminating beautiful flower beds, or potted plants," whereas the Calla bollard is ideal for "path lighting and can also be used to enhance your outdoor space." Both models let you choose from 16 million colors.

You can also control them the same way as your indoor lights via Google Assistant and Alexa, and set automated schedules from the Hue app. With the Home & Away feature, you can set the lights to come on automatically when you're approaching your house.