It's been a long time in the making — we saw an early demo all the way back at CES — but Philips has finally released its Hue 3.0 app for Android and iOS, overhauling its design and offering much quicker access to presets for individual lights. There are also 30 new scenes created by Philips' lighting experts, who test combinations of colors and ambiance.

Philips told us that it has fielded complaints from customers upset that certain customization aspects of the app were removed from 1.0 to 2.0 — now they're back, and more thoughtfully implemented.