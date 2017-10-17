'Neckbud' may be a terrible term for a headphone, but their convenience makes up for it.

Phiaton is well known for its excellent Bluetooth headphones, and the company just announced perhaps its most interesting pair yet, the BT 150 NC.

Part of its growing lineup of noise canceling-enabled headphones, the BT 150 NC uses the divisive neckbud form factor — the bulk of the equipment is in hardware that wraps around one's neck like bulky jewelry — which takes weight off the ears for increased long-term wearing comfort.

I've tried almost all of Phiaton's other noise-canceling headphones, and still use the excellent BT 220 NC on planes because the algorithm is so good (the sound, though, isn't great). The BT 150 NC promise much better sound for $149, with longer battery life — 6 hours with NC enabled and 10 hours without — and 95% noise reduction.

Other niceties? Phiaton has moved on from buttons to adopt a touch-friendly gesture interface on both sides of the neckband, and the phones are water resistant so they can be used in the rain. They can also be paired with two devices at once, and promise excellent sound quality from their 12mm drivers.

While the BT 150 NCs are aimed at travelers, they'll probably be great for commuters, too. Interested? They're available now at Amazon for a hair under $150.

See at Amazon