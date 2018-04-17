OnePlus 5T

The OnePlus 6 hype machine is in full swing, with the Chinese manufacturer teasing new details about its upcoming flagship on a daily basis now. We saw yesterday that the phone will be the first OnePlus device to offer water resistance, and just a few hours later OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared the first camera samples taken with the device on Weibo.

The photos give us a preview of the OnePlus 6's camera capabilities, and the metadata suggests the device will sport a 16MP primary camera. The photos were taken at Stanford, and certainly look impressive.

OnePlus 6 camera sampleOnePlus 6 camera sampleOnePlus 6 camera sampleOnePlus 6 camera sampleOnePlus 6 camera sampleOnePlus 6 camera sample

With the teasers coming in thick and fast, it's likely OnePlus will officially unveil its upcoming flagship in a matter of weeks. The phone will sport a Snapdragon 845 and come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with a new "refined" form factor.

What do you make of the first set of images taken with the OnePlus 6?