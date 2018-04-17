The OnePlus 6 hype machine is in full swing, with the Chinese manufacturer teasing new details about its upcoming flagship on a daily basis now. We saw yesterday that the phone will be the first OnePlus device to offer water resistance , and just a few hours later OnePlus CEO Pete Lau shared the first camera samples taken with the device on Weibo.

The photos give us a preview of the OnePlus 6's camera capabilities, and the metadata suggests the device will sport a 16MP primary camera. The photos were taken at Stanford, and certainly look impressive.

With the teasers coming in thick and fast, it's likely OnePlus will officially unveil its upcoming flagship in a matter of weeks. The phone will sport a Snapdragon 845 and come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with a new "refined" form factor.

What do you make of the first set of images taken with the OnePlus 6?