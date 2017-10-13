With Verizon stores now equipped with Pixel 2 demo units, people are starting to get hands-on time with the phone – here's what they have to say.

Although we're still waiting for Pixel 2 preorders to ship, Verizon recently received demo units of the device so that customers can get some hands-on time to hold them over until orders are finally sent out.

Verizon stores across the United States now have demos of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL that you can use to get a hands-on impression for yourself, and now that people are doing so, initial thoughts seem to be all over the place. It's impossible to make a final judgment on a phone without carrying it around for a few days as your daily driver, but here's what some people have to say so far.

Starting with the positive comments.

GTvert90 10-12-2017 10:35 AM “ Both phones felt great and are a definite upgrade. I only compared the 2XLs screen to my small OG Pixel because that's all I really care about is that I think it's better than what I have. The colors are a little different but I believe it to be an improvement. Reply

effreyj 10-12-2017 11:45 AM “ I went to the store and compared the new Pixels to my OG Pixel XL. The new XL 2 feels a lot thinner and sleeker than the OG XL. I also took a photo of the red Verizon wall on the XL 2 as well as on the OG XL, and the colors were noticeably more accurate on the XL 2 and less oversaturated. I played a song by Pink! on the front facing speakers, and the sound was a lot better than the OG XL. They... Reply

maverick7526 10-12-2017 12:22 PM “ I went in one and the XL wasn't charging so it was dead. played with the pixel 2 it looked and felt great. the XL2 is a definite upgrade over my 6P Reply

We were certainly impressed with our hands-on time of the Pixel 2 at Google's October 4 event as well, but that doesn't appear to be the case for everyone.

bonnie100th 10-12-2017 01:41 PM “ I have mix emotions about the XL2, does not feel premium at all, the aluminum in the back feels like plastic, I'm bummed, my current first generation Xl does feel like a premium phone, and the back aluminum feels real metal, this new one seems that they painted the surface and apply a plastic sort of clear coat. The speakers sounds inferior than my previous than Pixel ... Reply

black_beard 10-12-2017 02:28 PM “ Just came back from using both phones at a Verizon store. I agree with others that have said the quality of the XL 2 doesn't feel as nice as its smaller brother. The way the screen sits on the body and the edges of the phone don't have a premium feel. The other thing I noticed (and somebody else next to me noticed too) was that the screen isn't as bright as expected and the viewing angles were... Reply

erojas388 10-12-2017 03:37 PM “ https://youtu.be/3R-NnW1Ktik This video shows the screens of the pixel 2 and xl2. I assume it was shot today at a verizon store and you can see what I said previously about the smaller pixel having better viewing angles than the xl. Kind of disappointed since i ordered the xl. Reply

Our full review for the Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL is coming soon, but until then, we've got a question for you – If you've had the chance to go hands-on with either the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, what are your initial impressions?

