With Verizon stores now equipped with Pixel 2 demo units, people are starting to get hands-on time with the phone – here's what they have to say.
Although we're still waiting for Pixel 2 preorders to ship, Verizon recently received demo units of the device so that customers can get some hands-on time to hold them over until orders are finally sent out.
Verizon stores across the United States now have demos of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL that you can use to get a hands-on impression for yourself, and now that people are doing so, initial thoughts seem to be all over the place. It's impossible to make a final judgment on a phone without carrying it around for a few days as your daily driver, but here's what some people have to say so far.
Starting with the positive comments.
GTvert90
Both phones felt great and are a definite upgrade. I only compared the 2XLs screen to my small OG Pixel because that's all I really care about is that I think it's better than what I have. The colors are a little different but I believe it to be an improvement.Reply
effreyj
I went to the store and compared the new Pixels to my OG Pixel XL. The new XL 2 feels a lot thinner and sleeker than the OG XL. I also took a photo of the red Verizon wall on the XL 2 as well as on the OG XL, and the colors were noticeably more accurate on the XL 2 and less oversaturated. I played a song by Pink! on the front facing speakers, and the sound was a lot better than the OG XL. They...Reply
maverick7526
I went in one and the XL wasn't charging so it was dead. played with the pixel 2 it looked and felt great. the XL2 is a definite upgrade over my 6PReply
We were certainly impressed with our hands-on time of the Pixel 2 at Google's October 4 event as well, but that doesn't appear to be the case for everyone.
bonnie100th
I have mix emotions about the XL2, does not feel premium at all, the aluminum in the back feels like plastic, I'm bummed, my current first generation Xl does feel like a premium phone, and the back aluminum feels real metal, this new one seems that they painted the surface and apply a plastic sort of clear coat. The speakers sounds inferior than my previous than Pixel ...Reply
black_beard
Just came back from using both phones at a Verizon store. I agree with others that have said the quality of the XL 2 doesn't feel as nice as its smaller brother. The way the screen sits on the body and the edges of the phone don't have a premium feel. The other thing I noticed (and somebody else next to me noticed too) was that the screen isn't as bright as expected and the viewing angles were...Reply
erojas388
https://youtu.be/3R-NnW1Ktik This video shows the screens of the pixel 2 and xl2. I assume it was shot today at a verizon store and you can see what I said previously about the smaller pixel having better viewing angles than the xl. Kind of disappointed since i ordered the xl.Reply
Our full review for the Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL is coming soon, but until then, we've got a question for you – If you've had the chance to go hands-on with either the Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL, what are your initial impressions?
People have mixed feelings about the Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL
When have there never been mixed feelings on a phone? The Android community is a fickle bunch. We've become so divided and hostile towards those with different opinions in the past few years. Going to sound like an old man but I miss the "old" days of 6-7 years ago.
True. There never has been a phone that everybody liked , and it's likely there never will be. We are individuals with different preferences and tastes.
My favorite era was 2002-2004. Had a Sanyo SCP-6200, then the SCP-5300 and finally their SCP-5500. My Palm Treo 650 w/Sprint was that era's wonderphone. It still feels, to me, the best time to have had a cellphone. Those devices I've cited are my "golden age" phones which still charge, power-up and retain era-appropriate photos, video and data. Anything ever happens to me these'll just be curiosities for my daughter and younger brothers to sort through.
My wife had the Palm Treo 680, I thought that was a great phone for the time. Today's BlackBerry KEYone sort of reminds me of the Treo of that area, sans the stylus of course.
Click bait much? I just wanted 5 minutes reading this.
You weren't doing anything productive anyways.
Ah, LG makes cheap crap, how did you expect it to feel?
There's no accounting for taste.
@ rebretz000, I was around back then and we were all still at each other's throats. I chose the Droid Eris over the OG Droid and got a fair amount of ridicule for it. I just liked the slab style over the slide out. I know the OGD was a better performer but make the decision I was happy with. That didn't save me. I joined AC a few days before buying it. It was helpful but that element was here and just as vile as ever.
BTW I responded like this because every time I hit 'reply' it goes to a blank screen.
I don't remember getting"flamed" back then like now when I say about not liking Samsung phones. I loved their hardware, not so much anymore because of the curved screens. I've always preferred plain phones over "fancy". Back in the day I loved Moto-Blur because it had less features than TouchWiz or Sense and I don't remember people giving me as much crap. Maybe it's just selective memory.
I'm not conflicted over these phones at all. They're too expensive, so they're a no go.
@ rebretz000 Absolutely right about these MN Forums. The coding for this Web Discussion group is GAWD AWFUL and constantly screws up with page-links and raw code showing up in the Repiy menus. They would be much better off simply putting Disqus Group in as the Forum Host.
Somebody please explain to me what the hell does "premium feel" mean!! Please, somebody??
'Eye' of the beholder.
It means they cannot tell the aluminum is coated to improve grip and they think it is plastic.
I think I would rather a phone with grip instead of a glass back. The plastic clear coat will help since I don't like using phone cases.
agree
This. Also won't slide all over the place and get scratched as easily. Held both and the black 2 XL felt much better in the hand than the "blue" 2.
I agree about the lack of premium feel. Especially compared to a Galaxy S8. That said I am looking forward to getting my Pixel 2 for the camera and the software experience. The feel is less important to me (i'll be adding a skin) the display on the XL was also not as nice as the S8 display to my eyes. It will be interesting to see how committed google is to hardware. If they stick with it, like MS did with the surface line, by the 3rd or 4th generation I think the Pixel will be solid choice for many. It will never outsell the Galaxys or LG premium phones, but I think they can carve out a nice profitable niche.
The Samsung was out for me as soon as I saw the fingerprint sensor placement. Sorry, not going to reward stupid design.
It's definitely the worst placement on a phone I've ever seen but you get used to it and it's not unreachable on the regular S8. I can't say the same for the S8+ though.
yeah I would have gone s8+ and I am anal about keeping my lens clean, so I knew that would not work for me. I preordered the Pixel 2 XL and am going to check out the V30 as well.
Smart move then. I still hit my lens more often then I'd like. I really like what LG is doing with the V30 but I just don't have any faith in their ability to keep up with security updates. Samsung has been pretty good since the S7 at least on Verizon. Though now I'm still on August and not sure how I feel about that.
I hate the placement, especially because I hold my phone in my left hand, but I've gotten used to it. I tried putting my finger where I imagine the Pixel FPS would be. That seems even more awkward to me. I'd have to poke the FPS, not place my finger on it, because it's lower down the back of the phone.
The real test for some is going to be how they hold a signal and if there are going to be any connectivity issues and LTE issues like the first implementation of the Pixel . Let's see what was learned with this release
very true. I sold my LG G6 to get the Pixel 2 XL. In the mean time i have been using a Moto G4, kinda getting spoiled with the great signal.
It was a Verizon network configuration issues, not a phone problem. Way to keep beating that dead horse though.
Not as premium feeling because the metal has paint and a clear coat over it? Really? It's still metal! Smh 🤦♂️
Feel a S8 and a Pixel together you'll see what most folks are talking about. The coating has a synthetic, plastic like feel compared to the smooth glass of the S8. It seems most folks prefer the glass feel. It's a totally subjective thing.
I have mixed feelings about waking up for work.
I hope these reports of a poor screen and sub par speakers are exaggerated...this is an expensive phone. Samsung's build quality is top notch as is Apple's and the first gen pixels were too ....even if you found the design boring. Google can charge as much as Apple and Samsung if they want to but they really need to compete on quality too. I am definitely feeling buyer's remorse right now. Was expecting to be more excited after people's initial hands on reactions.
Don't listen to the people spewing garbage. The 2 XL screen looks great, and the stereo front facing speakers produce better audio than any phone with a crappy single down firing speaker. Go see one in person for yourself in a Verizon store.
Haven't felt it yet ... But I spent 1155$ on a new pixel XL 128gb with all the fixings ... I already know it's gonna feel straight perfect lol....
The second-hand market (of some shape or form) thanks you for taking that bullet. If it was me it'd feel like perhaps more than one bullet.
Each person prioritizes features/attributes in different ways. Some people get a lot of enjoyment from looking (or being seen owning) something that looks very cool. Others could care less what their phone looks like. Some people want larger screens because they have poor vision or have a hard time typing on small screens. Others prefer smaller phones that fit better in their pockets. The prospects of getting timely updates for a longer period of time is going to be more important to someone who tends to keep their phones for 2-4 years vs a person that is constantly upgrading to the latest shiny new thing. The list goes on. Just because you prioritize things in a certain way, don't assume that others have the same priorities.
For me personally, i am buying a phone to use as a phone, not a fashion accessory. So bezels don't bother me one way or another. In fact, when completely eliminated, it seems to slightly hinder the function of the phone. Of the people that I know with a Galaxy S8, after the initial excitement of the honeymoon period wore off, most now have their phones in big ugly cases and don't really care that much about the bezel-less displays anymore. I tend to hold on to my phones for a while so I wanted something that was going to get updates for a few years. On the Android side of things, that eliminates many of the vendors for me and what draws me to getting a phone directly from Google. I also prefer a smaller phone so the XL was not a good fit for my preferences. The XL looks beautiful but i value a smaller sized phone more than the thin bezels. Anyway, to each his own.
because its the same phone from last year with super marginal "improvements" , the companys working only for profits with no concern for future or innovation. this pixel is literally everywhere, every headline, everyplace but its same **** in different coating. nothing new in it, absolutely literally nothing new. when will this end? this stupid conveyor of same smartphones barrage. does the world earth doesnt have any bigger problems and worries and concerns then SAME new phone every year for 1000$(who came with that price geez)