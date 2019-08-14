What you need to know
- PC Building Simulator is now available on the Xbox One, Windows 10, Playstation 4, and Nintendo Switch.
- The game lets you create custom PCs using thousands of licensed parts from well-known manufacturers.
- The game is also available through Steam.
PC builders can now build their dream PCs from their favorite consoles. PC Building Simulator is now available on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The game is also avaialble through Windows 10. The game is an Xbox Play Anywhere title so purchasing the game once through the Microsoft Store lets you play it on Windows 10 and Xbox One. PC Building SImulator costs $19.99, but is currently on sale for $17.99.
PC Building Simulator allows you to build custom PCs using over 1,000 parts from licensed manufacturers including AMD, Corsair, Intel, MSI, NVIDIA, and Razer. The game teaches you how to build a PC using step-by-step guides, and allows you to diagnose issues. You can also run 3DMark to get benchmarks of your build. There's a free building mode that will enable you to use any parts that you'd like to create a build.
There's also a story mode that puts you in charge of a PC workshop. In the story, you repair PCs, upgrade machines, and keep the shop running.
PC Building Simulator is also available through Steam, so you can play around with PC builds on your PC even if you aren't running Windows 10 or using the Microsoft Store.
PC Building Simulator
You can build your dream PC with over 1,000 licensed parts and run benchmarks in this simulator.
