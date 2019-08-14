PC builders can now build their dream PCs from their favorite consoles. PC Building Simulator is now available on Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The game is also avaialble through Windows 10. The game is an Xbox Play Anywhere title so purchasing the game once through the Microsoft Store lets you play it on Windows 10 and Xbox One. PC Building SImulator costs $19.99, but is currently on sale for $17.99.

PC Building Simulator allows you to build custom PCs using over 1,000 parts from licensed manufacturers including AMD, Corsair, Intel, MSI, NVIDIA, and Razer. The game teaches you how to build a PC using step-by-step guides, and allows you to diagnose issues. You can also run 3DMark to get benchmarks of your build. There's a free building mode that will enable you to use any parts that you'd like to create a build.