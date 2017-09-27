Malicious hackers keep popping up in the news, with the latest Equifax scandal putting millions of Americans' personal data at risk. Hackers show no signs of slowing down, so the need for ethical white hat hackers to test security systems has never been more crucial.

Right now, you can get a full suite of courses from Android Central Digital Offers, and best of all you get to choose how much you pay. It's another Pay What You Want deal that features eight courses valued at over $1,200. Featuring 63 hours of training, the topics include:

The Complete Ethical Hacking Course for 2016-2017

Learn Ethical Hacking From Scratch

Networks From Scratch to Advanced Implementation

Certified Information Systems Security Professional

Information Security Management Fundamentals

Web Security: Common Vulnerabilities & Their Mitigation

Python For Android Hacking Crash Course: Trojan Perspective

Wi-Fi Hacking with Kali

To get all eight courses, all you need to do is beat the average price (currently under $20)

The choice is yours!

