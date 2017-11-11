Designing posters for events, making business cards, or creating graphics for Youtube videos all take powerful designing software to complete. The Adobe Creative Cloud is the gold standard in the design industry today, used by professionals and amateurs alike.

While the Adobe CC is loaded with powerful programs like Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign, they won't be much good to you unless you know how to use them, and learning how to use these sophisticated design programs can be tricky — especially if you want to master each program. Lucky for you, Android Central Digital Offers has the perfect solution.

Right now through Android Central Digital Offers you can pay what you want for the Adobe CC Lifetime Mastery Bundle! That's right, you don't have to pay a cent more than you want; here's how it works!

Pay what you want (minimum 1$) and if that's less than the average price you'll still get two excellent courses! Pay more than the average price and you'll get the entire bundle of courses! Beat the Leader's price and you have a chance to win a giveaway prize!

This bundle of courses gives you lifetime access to valuable training content for all of Adobe's most popular designing programs. Regardless of your skill level coming into the courses, you will learn essential skills for using Photoshop, Illustrator, Dreamweaver, After Effects and more! Here's just a sampling of the topics covered:

Use selection tools, work with layers, master crop and transform functions, and more.

Apply Photoshop filters, layer styles, and explore adjustment layers.

Understand the Type tool, blending shapes and colors, and basic effects.

Discover transparency and graphic styles.

Use templates and styles to speed up creating documents.

Explore graphics file formats and print terminology.

This entire bundle would normally cost you hundreds of dollars but is available right now through CrackBerry Digital Offers for only $10!! Hurry up and jump on this offer before the price goes up!

See at Android Central Digital Offers