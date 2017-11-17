To become a successful coder these days, it pays to have a well-rounded education. Only knowing one or two languages just won't cut it anymore, but it can be difficult to amass this type of knowledge without spending a ton of money.

Right now, however, Android Central Digital Offers has a deal on a huge 10-course coding bundle. Valued at $1,479, you instead get to pay whatever you want. If you beat the average price, you get to take home all 10 courses. If you don't beat the price, you still get to take home an Introduction to R Programming course.

The other nine courses include:

Complete Python Web Course: Build 8 Python Web Apps

How to Make a Freaking iPhone App: iOS 11 and Swift 4

JavaScript for Beginners

The Complete PHP MySQL Professional Course

Learn React by Building Real Projects

Programming for Complete Beginners in C#

The Complete Java 9 Masterclass: Beginner to Expert

Beginner Full Stack Web Development: HTML, CSS, React & Node

Angular Crash Course for Busy Developers

If you're at all interested in becoming a learned coder, this bundle is no doubt quite appealing. The longer you wait, the higher the average price will climb; don't hesitate!

See at Android Central Digital Offers