Patterns are everywhere else; why not have them on your home screen, too?
Patterns and geometry help us make sense and order out of the seemingly random nonsense of the world around us. They help us find peace, and their symmetry can be as pleasing to the eye as it is to the mind. A patterned wallpaper can also work wonders on your home screen, helping you find and keep things in order so that you can get in, get out, and get back to conquering the world. Or just conquering that cake over there, whatever works.
Spaceship Earth
I can't look at a golf ball without thinking of Epcot. And while our phones may be bringing the promise of the future to our homes, our pockets, and the rest of our lives, if you need a little more vintage futuristic-ness on your device, this wallpaper is here for you.
FORE!!!
Angular Infinity
This dark, angular wallpaper adds order to your screen while also offering a slight air of mystery as the pattern replicates into the shadows. It would also make an exceptionally good wallpaper for any Ingress fans out there... And Jan Robbe has got a sweet page full of wall-worthy images.
Mosaic Ceiling
Mosaics like these mesmerize and amaze, and if you'd like to bring their complex beauty to your desktop, we've got a wallpaper for your. This wallpaper is based on an actual mosaic on the ceiling of a tomb in Iran, edited to a more neutral palette that plays nice with more screens and more themes.
Honeycomb
"Honey… honey, honey, honey, honey…"
Ahem, sorry, my Winnie The Pooh filter kicked on. What were we talking about? Oh, right! This geometric beauty makes me want to find some honey and slather it on some warm baguettes. Om nom nom nom.
Geometric Landscape
I feel like we'll find a mural like this down in Atlantis when we finally find the city and convince Arthur Curry we're not going to overthrow his kingdom. (Well, not violently overthrow it, anyways.) And this symmetrical wallpaper is equally at home on phones or tablets, giving a sophisticated look to your screen.
Geometric Landscape by TiltedSquare
Remember Spaceship Earth's clean isometric geometry? Yeah, this isn't like that. This is a patterned wallpaper, in a sense, but to most, that pattern would most assuredly scream CHAOS THEORY. There are rectangular grids here, angular grids here, and circles of greatly varying sizes, but everything comes together at their crossroads in a certain beauty. The colors here, are also a bit chaotic, but their overall palette is soothing, and if you paired this wallpaper with a bold, colorful icon pack, you could find a home screen that, like Android itself, finds order in chaos.
Okay, this last one isn't one wallpaper, but rather a nifty little website that lets you render a trangled wallpaper in whatever color you like, and whatever resolution you like. It's easy to use, works on Chrome and means that no matter what color scheme you're going for, you can make a wallpaper that fits. The best pattern, after all, is the one that fits your style.
Updated September 2017: Links have been updated for some wallpapers and new wallpapers have been added.
Reader comments
Pattern your home screen this Wallpaper Wednesday
These are pretty good for when I have a packed home screen.
Any chance of more anime wallpapers?
Any chance of more anime wallpapers?
I'm waiting to get a few more episodes into the summer season. Besides, I figure I can only do anime wall wednesdays maybe once a quarter, so I gotta space 'em out.
Excellent!
Excellent!
Sorry off topic, did I miss the Sunday editors apps review?
Posted via the Android Central App
I didn't see it either. They may not have had the time since they were finishing up with IO...
Posted via the Android Central App
We gave you lots of other stuff to read last week, but it'll be back next week. And I've got apps to write about for about the next month (woo hoo).
Spigen wedontcare Case for the Galaxy s7
Spigen wedontcare Case for the Galaxy s7
Honeycomb is also perfect for Android ;) (v3.0)
Honeycomb is also perfect for Android ;) (v3.0)
Hahaha that's literally the first time anyone has ever said those words!
It's best to assume I'm being sarcastic. if I'm ever serious I'll type "/s" to make it clear.
We don't discuss those combs....
Looking for Green Bay Packers wallpaper. I found one put it didn't download
Packers suck
AT&T Galaxy S7 Onyx Black with Unlimited Data
I will just stick to my BLACK background.
Maybe I'm mistaken but these don't seem to be HD quality images, or at least we can't get access to them without contacting the artist. I don't know about you guys but I don't care how good a picture looks, if it's not at least 1920x1080 (but preferably Quad HD due to my phone's native resolution) then it will never become my wallpaper.
If you click the download link instead of the image on this page, you will find that they are high resolution images.
Yeah I did that, but only for the Mosaic Ceiling which was the one I liked but it doesn't seem to be high-res. I just tried a couple of the others now and they seem to be.
Thanks for posting the Spaceship Earth wallpaper, Ara! The artist's other Disney-related works are pretty spectacular as well. I'll start using them after I tire of gazing at my current background, a night shot of Walt's golf ball I took just two weeks ago. The HTC 10 did an amazing job all over Epcot and Magic Kingdom.
What a coincidence, I took shots with my HTC all over Epcot and the Magic Kingdom last week.
Posted via the Android Central App
And here I thought I was the only Disney nerd on androidcentral...
Woo hoo for great Disney Parks backgrounds!!
Love the pictures, but as wallpapers, these would make my homescreen look way too busy and make it hard to see icons.
-- Posted via my Titanium Silver Galaxy S7 edge --
Honeycomb may be a bit busy, but Spaceship Earth doesn't seem that busy to me. Especially with a good icon pack.
Posted via the Android Central App
Interesting. I must have missed this one last year.
That's part of why I try to update and expand, so I can show off some of my favorites again.
Oh I love this week's selection now to pick just 1 haha