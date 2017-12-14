Watch a 15-second ad, get on-demand music streaming.

Back in March, Pandora launched Pandora Premium as a way to compete more directly with the likes of Spotify and Google Play Music. One of the biggest draws to Premium is the ability to stream on-demand music alongside Pandora's radio stations, but the streaming service is now expanding this feature to both Plus and free members as well.

For Plus and free users of Pandora, on-demand music streaming will be available after watching a 15-second advertisement. You'll search for the song, artist, or album you're looking for, choose that you want to watch the 15-second ad, and you'll then be able to listen to whatever you'd like. No advertisements will play during your listening session, but if you search for something else and leave what you're currently jamming out to, you'll need to watch another 15-second ad before proceeding.

Premium subscribers will still retain the exclusive ability to create custom playlists and download songs for offline listening, and by giving Plus and free users a taste of what a Premium subscription has to offer, Pandora is likely hoping they'll get more people to hand over the $9.99/month premium.

This feature will be rolling out to Pandora today, and we're interested in your thoughts on this. If you're a Plus or free member, do you think this will tempt you into subscribing to Pandora Premium? If you're a Premium user, will this encourage you to step down to a Plus or free setup? Let us know in the comments section.

