Panasonic's Toughbook series of gadgets is all about delivering powerful hardware in form factors that are designed specifically with enterprise customers in mind. Recently, Panasonic announced three new Android devices in the Toughbook lineup with the T1 and N1 smartphones, as well as the L1 tablet.

Mobile Nations' Mark Guim recently got to check all three of these out, so be sure to give his hands-on video above a watch if you want to learn more.