The prog rockers of Android expertise: Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand, discuss app permissions that allow developers to read your emails. More importantly, they provide information on how to prevent it from happening.
LG G7 ThinQ is a good phone that will appeal to relatively few people — and a big reason for that is lack of availability and carrier support. The crew also talk about Android P Beta 3. New features have been added as the OS marches closer to release.
In other news, ZTE is being temporarily operate in the U.S. until August 1st, although it's likely they'll reach a longer term agreement with the government before then. Plus, OxygenOS Open Beta brings Project Treble and an all-new UI to the OnePlus 5/5T. Additionally, the gang go hands-on with Moto Z3 Play, an affordable mid-range flagship most people will unfortunately ignore.
In the final act of this episode, Galaxy Note 9 is being teased for an August unveiling, while Galaxy 10 and Galaxy X rumored for 2019. So crack open an ice cold LaCriox and settle in for another packed show!
Show Notes and Links:
- App developers are going through your email
- LG G7 ThinQ review: Wide angle, narrow appeal
- Android P Beta 3 released
- How to install Android P on your Pixel right now (or roll back to Oreo)
- ZTE is being allowed to temporarily operate in the U.S. until August 1
- OxygenOS Open Beta brings Project Treble and all-new UI to OnePlus 5/5T
- Moto Z3 Play hands-on
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 rumors: Release date, specs, price, and features!
- Should you buy a Galaxy S9+ or wait for the Galaxy Note 9?
- Samsung will reportedly announce the Galaxy S10 at MWC 2019; Galaxy X at CES
