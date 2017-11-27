Some say that saving money is Essential.

Is this deal for me?

We've seen Android phones push the limits over and over in 2017, and one of the bolder moves was the near edge-to-edge display that Essential introduced. While the phone received some mixed reviews, people have fallen in love with the look and feel of it, and now owning one just got a bit more affordable.

Right now you can pick up an unlocked Essential Phone from Amazon with the 4K 360-degree camera for $399. This discount is available for both the black and white versions of the phone.

The phone features a 5.7-inch LCD display, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Some locations may have it available for same-day pickup, but if not you can opt for next-day shipping so you won't have to wait long to play around with it.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the lowest discount we've seen on the unlocked version of the Essential Phone, and it comes with the 4K 360-degree camera.

Things to know before you buy! - Previous deals at Amazon have sold out quickly on the Essential Phone, so be sure to get your order in sooner than later!

