The change will officially begin this July.

When you search for something, finding the best answers as quickly as possible is key. This is important when browsing on your desktop, but even more so when doing it from your phone. According to Google, this is the reason it'll be tweaking how search results are displayed later this year.

Starting July 2018, search results on mobile will use page speed as a factor to determine what's placed up top and what's at the bottom. This is something that Google's been doing on desktop for a while now, but now it's officially making its way to mobile results.

Google will introduce this as part of its "Speed Update", and it's said that this will "only affect pages that deliver the slowest experience to users and will only affect a small percentage of queries." Furthermore, if a page has quality, relevant content, it'll still rank high in search results even if its page speed isn't the fastest around.

If you're a developer and want to ensure your web pages are as snappy as can be, Google recommends using Lighthouse, PageSpeed Insights, and its Chrome User Experience.

