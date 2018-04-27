The Huawei P20 Pro is one of the most stunning phones of the year, and that's something that's apparently resonating quite strongly with consumers in Western Europe. According to Huawei, the P20 Pro has already become its best-selling flagship in the country.

Orders for the P20 Pro have been open for just about four weeks, and during that time, Huawei reports that sales are already 316% higher than what it saw last year with the P10 Plus. As such, the P20 Pro is now Huawei's best-selling phone that's ever been sold in Western Europe.

Additionally, Huawei further reports that the majority of sales for its entire P20 series (including the P20, P20 Pro, and P20 Lite) came from the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, with Google Trends showing that "the Huawei P20 Series has also been one of the hottest search queries in Western Europe" – specifically in Spain, Italy, and German.

Alex came away quite smitten with the P20 Pro following his full review, saying you should pick it up "if you want a phone with striking design and cameras which, once tamed, can produce jaw-dropping telephoto and low-light photos."

