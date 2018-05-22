There are a lot of reasons to like OnePlus phones , but one aspect that's remained since the beginning is the excellent software experience they offer. All OnePlus phones now run OxygenOS, and if you want to test out new software features before anyone else, you can sign up for the OxygenOS Open Beta.

OnePlus updates the Open Beta quite frequently, with each new version including bug fixes, security patches, and feature galore.

To make sure you never miss a beat, here's everything new in the beta right now.

May 15, 2018 — OnePlus 5 & 5T get group MMS, May security patch, and new launcher goodies

OxygenOS Open Beta 10 and 8 for the OnePlus 5 and 5T, respectively, is here and comes with a fair amount to check out.

In regards to user-facing changes, the OnePlus Launcher now has a Toolbox Card in the Shelf, Hidden Space section in the app drawer, and dynamic app icons (such as the calendar, clock, and weather) can now be edited. The OnePlus Switch app has a tweaked UI for the Backup & Restore section, as well as a more accurate time remaining timer and other general bug fixes.

This Open Beta also fixes a bug that was preventing group MMS from working on the 5 and 5T, and last but not least, the May security patch is here in all of its glory.

April 25, 2018 — Double-tap for lock screen comes to OnePlus 5/5T

With Open Beta 9 for the OnePlus 5 and Open Beta 7 for the 5T, OnePlus made very minor changes.

The most notable addition to this version is a new double-tap gesture that'll turn on the lock screen when your display is off. This can be useful for quickly checking notifications if you don't want to fully unlock your phone, so it's nice to see something like this make an appearance.

Other than that, the only other items included is an improved search history when searching for apps in the app drawer and "optimized scanning logic for large files" with the File Manager.