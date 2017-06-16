The latest builds for the OxygenOS Open Beta program primarily offers bug fixes, update to OnePlus Community App.

OnePlus is currently rolling out the latest update to OxygenOS Open Beta 18/9 for both the OnePlus 3 and 3T. Open Beta 9 for the OnePlus 3T — and Open Beta 18 for the OnePlus 3 — looks to address a number of bug fixes along with updating the OnePlus Community App to V 1.9 ahead of the OnePlus 5 launch event next week.

Here's a look at what's changed, according to the changelog:

Updated OnePlus Community App to V 1.9

Bug Fixes: Fixed occasional duplicate notifications Fixed expanded screenshot duplicate stitches Fixed app locker Fixed inaccurate battery percentage Fixed certain display issues with OnePlus Font Fixed certain display issues in the weather app Fixed camera occasionally unable to open Fixed sending files with 3rd party apps via hotspot Fixed inaccurate displayed network speed when activating hotspot



If you've already flashed an Open Beta onto your OnePlus 3 or 3T, you will receive this update as an OTA, otherwise, you can find the full ROM and instructions on how to flash it to your device from the OnePlus downloads page. The update file size is 76MB

It appears that OnePlus has squashed a number of annoying bugs with this release, and the responses in the forums have been generally positive with users verifying the build is certified in the Google Play Store and also verified by SafetyNet.

If you've downloaded and installed the update, let us know what you think in the comments below. But more importantly, let OnePlus know of any bugs or feedback because that's what these beta programs are all about!